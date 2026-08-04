ConnectDER's IslandDER™ Meter Collar Powers Whole-Home Backup With New SolarEdge Nexis Home Energy System

SolarEdge Nexis has earned approval from major financing platforms including Palmetto LightReach, Participate Energy, IGS Solar, and more. SolarEdge Nexis and IslandDER™ are open for orders through distribution.

PHILADELPHIA, Pa., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ConnectDER, the leading manufacturer of meter socket adapters (MSAs), or meter collars, for solar, battery backup, and EV charging installations, today announced the full integration and field availability of its IslandDER™ Meter Socket Adapter with the SolarEdge Nexis home energy system. SolarEdge Nexis installs have already begun nationwide.SolarEdge first previewed its ConnectDER integration at RE+ in September of 2025 and has made IslandDER™ a standard component of SolarEdge Nexis installations requiring home backup.

SolarEdge launches new Nexis home energy system with ConnectDER's IslandDER™ Meter Socket Adapter as its native Microgrid Interconnect Device (MID), powering whole-home backup.

The SolarEdge-specific model, the SolarEdge Nexis IslandDER™, acts as the system's native Microgrid Interconnect Device (MID)—sensing a grid outage, isolating the home, and initiating backup power. For installers, that means no main panel upgrades, circuit relocations, backup loads panels, or system controllers: the hardware that drives up install time and leaves homeowners with unexpected costs.

"Our mission has always been to eliminate the friction from renewable energy deployments, and our SolarEdge collaboration represents a major milestone on that front," said Ivo Steklac, ConnectDER President & CEO. "By making the SolarEdge Nexis IslandDER a standard component of SolarEdge Nexis installations that require backup, SolarEdge is the first partner to fully embed our meter collar into their core system architecture, setting a new benchmark for how manufacturers can streamline whole-home backup. This deep integration drastically simplifies jobs for installers and reinforces IslandDER's role as the industry's go-to MID solution—offering crews a safer, faster, consistent install."

"Storage has moved from a nice-to-have to the center of the home energy conversation," said Nick Alex, VP of Sales at SolarEdge "Our focus is reducing the time and complexity of every install, and SolarEdge Nexis was engineered around that goal. The SolarEdge Nexis IslandDER digital meter collar is one of the components that make that goal a reality, by reducing parts and labor."

As consumer demand for whole-home backup and energy affordability grows, installers face unpredictable job costs. This is particularly relevant in the Western U.S.—home to some of the country's highest battery attachment rates—where meter-main combination panels are prevalent but do not provide the space to install all the components required for home backup. IslandDER™ solves this by housing the Microgrid Interconnect Device (MID), Consumption Transformers (CTs), system sensing, and battery communication within a single plug-and-play meter collar. Unique to the SolarEdge Nexis IslandDER™ model is an RJ45 port for ethernet, providing digital communication instead of a hardwired, analog communications cable. A standard Cat5 (or greater) ethernet plugs directly into the SolarEdge Nexis inverter, for less wiring and a cleaner finish.

"Battery installations have typically involved a lot of planning and labor," said Tate Abdon, Director of Installations at Senga Energy in California. "We were pulling backup loads, installing backup panels, sometimes upgrading the main service panel, and trying to fit large batteries into locations that met the required clearance from doors and windows. It wasn't always the most efficient process. SolarEdge Nexis and ConnectDER's IslandDER change that. We eliminate the need for circuit relocations and backup loads panels in many applications, which means less labor, fewer materials, and a much simpler installation. We're completing installations faster, using less conduit, reducing wall clutter, and delivering a cleaner finished product. It's a better experience for both our installers and our customers."

SolarEdge Nexis is SolarEdge's next-generation residential solar and storage platform, introduced to the industry in 2025 and in U.S. installations since. It combines inverter, battery storage, and energy management in a single compact unit: Simple-Click™ battery modules that stack with no wiring between units, up to 13kW on-grid and 14.5kW in backup, storage that scales from 5kWh to 80kWh, and 185 Locked Rotor Amps (LRA) to start large appliances like HVAC systems. The platform is also in market in Germany, where it drew record order volumes.

SolarEdge Nexis and the SolarEdge Nexis IslandDER™ by ConnectDER are available for purchase through distribution nationwide. In select territories, IslandDER™ is approved for installation directly into the home's existing socket behind the utility billing meter. Where meter socket adapters are not yet approved by the local utility, IslandDER™ may be installed in a separate standalone, customer-owned socket often without utility involvement. Visit connectder.com/installation to learn more or reach out to [email protected] .

About ConnectDER

ConnectDER has been a pioneer in designing and developing meter socket adapters (MSAs) since 2011, simplifying the connection of distributed energy resources (DERs) such as solar, battery storage, and electric vehicle charging equipment. Its flagship product, IslandDER™, standardizes whole-home backup installs around a single microgrid solution. It comes in two models: The SolarEdge Nexis IslandDER™, integrating exclusively with the SolarEdge Nexis system, and the IslandDER™, compatible with batteries from FranklinWH, Lunar Energy, EcoFlow, and Fox ESS. ConnectDER's products help accelerate installations, avoid complex electrical work, and reduce costs for both installers and homeowners—making renewable energy solutions more accessible and affordable for all. The company's devices are UL-listed and NEC-compliant, approved by utilities across the U.S., and used by solar installers nationwide. Installers can purchase ConnectDER's meter socket adapters through their preferred distributor. Email [email protected] to talk to a ConnectDER sales representative. For more information, visit connectder.com.

Contact:

Dave Armenti

[email protected]

Sr. Marketing Director

ConnectDER

SOURCE ConnectDER, Inc.