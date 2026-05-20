PHILADELPHIA, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ConnectDER, the leading manufacturer of meter socket adapters (MSAs) for rooftop solar, battery backup, and EV charging installations, today announced the full integration and field availability of its IslandDER™ Meter Socket Adapter with EcoFlow's OCEAN Pro home backup battery system. Installs have started in key solar markets with increasing battery attachment rates, including California, Arizona, Illinois, Florida, and Texas.

ConnectDER Expands Installer Optionality With EcoFlow OCEAN Pro Integration For Its IslandDER™ Meter Socket Adapter

With this integration, solar-plus-storage installers can now use IslandDER™ to connect EcoFlow's battery system directly behind the home's existing utility meter in certain territories, or nationwide via a separate standalone socket. Installers bypass the need for complex main panel upgrades (MPUs), heavy rewiring, circuit relocations, and system controllers—all of which drive up install time and costs for them and homeowners. By eliminating these hurdles, installers can complete jobs faster while saving their customers thousands in surprise electrical costs. EcoFlow joins ConnectDER's growing list of battery partners including FranklinWH, Lunar Energy, SolarEdge, and Fox ESS (expected in 2026), with more battery companies under agreement for future integrations.

"Our mission is to make renewable energy deployment as frictionless as possible for the people doing the work, the installers, which provides downstream benefits to end customers and the grid," said Ivo Steklac, President & CEO of ConnectDER. "By fully integrating with EcoFlow, we're giving crews yet another powerful new tool in their kit to enable faster, more affordable installs for everyone. Whether they're installing with a system from FranklinWH, Lunar Energy, SolarEdge, Fox ESS, or now EcoFlow, IslandDER remains the constant MID solution saving them time and money, while contributing to a safer, more efficient workday."

"Through our partnership with ConnectDER, we are stripping away the most frustrating roadblocks for both installers and homeowners. By using the IslandDER meter socket adapter, installers can now complete EcoFlow OCEAN Pro setups in a fraction of the time, while customers can bypass the substantial expense and hassle of relocating circuits, moving loads, or needing an entire main panel upgrade," said Nick Chen, US CEO of Residential Business at Ecoflow. "We are committed to making home energy independence a reality by ensuring that the transition to sustainable backup power is as fast, affordable, and painless as possible for everyone involved."

As consumer demand for whole-home backup and energy affordability grows, installers face additional job costs that can be unpredictable, like labor-intensive panel reconfigurations, complex wiring, and home repairs. This is particularly relevant in the Western U.S.—boasting some of the country's highest battery attachment rates—where meter-main combination panels are prevalent but do not provide the necessary space for an installer to install all required components for home backup. IslandDER™ solves this by housing the Microgrid Interconnect Device (MID), Consumption Transformers (CTs), system sensing, and communication protocols within a single plug-and-play meter collar.

"Traditional backup installs usually meant backup loads panels, moving circuits, transfer switches, extra breakers, and a lot of labor," said Tracy Woodburn, CEO of Badass Energy. "With IslandDER and the EcoFlow OCEAN Pro system, we can deliver whole-home backup power without a panel upgrade or major electrical reconfiguration, which saves a significant amount of time, money, and disruption to the homeowner. We're providing them the energy independence they want, without all the additional electrical equipment. The systems that ultimately change the industry will be the ones that make advanced energy infrastructure simple, practical, and easy to adopt—which IslandDER does."

"Pairing the EcoFlow OCEAN Pro with IslandDER has been a game-changer for my whole-home backup installs. It completely eliminates the work of relocating circuits and loads, especially on those meter-main combo panels, saving me several hours of labor per job. I can now deliver reliable full-home backup without needing the integrated smart panel, which means faster installs at lower costs," said Jeremy Carlock, CEO of Got Watts Electric. "My margins are better, I can complete more jobs each month, and my customers are thrilled with the clean, quick process. IslandDER has made these projects far more profitable and enjoyable to do."

The EcoFlow OCEAN Pro is a powerful whole-home energy solution, featuring a massive 24kW continuous output and 205A Locked Rotor Amps (LRA) surge power, capable of starting heavy-duty loads like HVAC units and pool pumps without a soft starter. Designed for large homes, the OCEAN Pro provides seamless multi-source switching, robust surge capacity, indoor/outdoor flexibility, and a 15-year warranty. The OCEAN Pro supports up to 40kW of solar input with eight independent Maximum Power Point Trackers (MPPTs), offering unmatched flexibility for complex roof orientations and shading. The system scales from 10kWh up to 80kWh and features a sleek, aerospace-grade aluminum or performance-grade carbon fiber chassis, designed for high-end residential curb appeal. Its modular design and IslandDER™ integration significantly reduce wiring needs, eliminate most major panel work, and shorten installation times—enabling faster project turnaround and higher customer satisfaction.

By engineering IslandDER™ to work with multiple leading battery manufacturers, ConnectDER is providing installers with much-needed hardware optionality. Installers can now standardize their field operations around IslandDER™ as their universal microgrid solution to isolate the home from the grid during an outage and provide instant backup power—regardless of which battery chemistry or brand they (or the homeowner) prefer.

ConnectDER's IslandDER™ MSA and EcoFlow's OCEAN Pro battery are available for purchase through distribution nationwide. IslandDER™ is approved for at-the-utility-meter installation in select territories. Where meter socket adapters are not yet approved, IslandDER™ may be installed in a separate standalone, customer-owned socket often without utility coordination. Visit connectder.com/installation to learn more, or reach out to [email protected].

About ConnectDER

ConnectDER has been a pioneer in designing and developing meter socket adapters (MSAs) since 2011, simplifying the connection of distributed energy resources (DERs) such as solar, battery storage, and electric vehicle charging equipment. ConnectDER's products help accelerate installations, avoid complex electrical work, and reduce costs for both installers and homeowners—making renewable energy solutions more accessible and affordable for all. ConnectDER's MSAs are UL-listed and NEC-compliant, approved by utilities across the U.S., and used by top local, regional, and national solar installers. Installers can purchase ConnectDER's MSAs through their preferred distributor. Email [email protected] to talk to a ConnectDER sales representative. For more information, visit connectder.com.

About EcoFlow:

EcoFlow is a leading provider of eco-friendly energy solutions, committed to powering a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow has aimed to be the FIRST in power solutions—Flexible, Innovative, Reliable, Simple, and Thorough—for individuals and families, whether at home, outdoors or on the go. With a smart manufacturing center in China, and headquarters in the USA, Germany and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered over 5 million users in 140 markets worldwide. For more information, visit ecoflow.com/us.

CONTACT

Dave Armenti

[email protected]

SOURCE ConnectDER, Inc.