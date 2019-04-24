ConnecTechAsia -- The Region's TMT Platform for Networking and Business Intelligence Under One Roof

"Connectivity infrastructure is a key enabler for Digital Economies worldwide, including Singapore's. ConnecTechAsia has always been a key telecoms calendar highlight, bringing the world's leading players to Singapore to exchange insights, share best practices, and build the capabilities that will be necessary to bring about next generation networks. We expect ConnecTechAsia to be an exciting platform to learn and experience the cutting edge developments in the technologies that will shape our lives, and wish the event every success," says Howie Lau, Chief Industry Development Officer, Info-communications Media Development Authority, Singapore.

Among a congregation of 1,800 exhibitors and 200 thought leaders at the Summit, an estimated 40,000 attendees will be looking to truly transformative technologies and solutions to get an edge up in automating business processes and exploring fresh revenue streams in this digital era.

ConnecTechAsia comes out the gate in 2019 as the region's newly minted telecom, media and technology (TMT) knowledge powerhouse, leveraging new partnerships with leading business intelligence and research affiliates such as Accenture, Deloitte, KPMG, Light Reading, McKinsey, Ovum and Tractica, to provide expert insights to all event stakeholders, not just during three event days, but throughout the year.

Top brands including Amazon, Axiata, Ericsson, Google, Grab, Huawei, IBM, iflix, Intel, Microsoft, Netflix, NHK, NTT DoCoMo, RedHat, Singtel, Verizon and VMWare among many others will bring with them the latest innovations, new business opportunities and networks, and thought leadership to the show floor and Summit.

"Knowledge has always been the most powerful asset to have, and today's enterprises need additional clarity to optimise business decisions and harness opportunities. ConnecTechAsia will bring the combined value of its new knowledge partnerships providing TMT intelligence to our stakeholders throughout the year, culminating over three event days in June when the industry comes together to share, make deals and network. This new iteration of ConnecTechAsia is testament to our ever-growing commitment to support the TMT industry and facilitate its path towards successful growth in the region," says Ivan Ferrari, Event Director for ConnecTechAsia, from organiser UBM Singapore.

In 5G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, multi and hybrid-clouds, Internet of Things (IoT), smart cities and more, ConnecTechAsia, comprising three pillars catering to each sector of the TMT space, will bring together the diverse yet hyperconnected businesses that will form a big part of tomorrow's digital life.

CommunicAsia brings together next-gen technologies for the telecom and related industries. BroadcastAsia is where broadcasting media companies and equipment makers showcase their latest products and services, and NXTAsia will feature emerging technologies and enterprise solutions. There will also be power-packed activities, free workshops and seminars, speciality zones, partner programmes and networking receptions to keep attendees fully immersed and engaged.

Commenting on the event, Andrew Phua, Director, Exhibitions & Conferences, Singapore Tourism Board says, "STB is pleased to support the second edition of ConnecTechAsia. ConnecTechAsia is one of Singapore's flagship exhibitions and anchoring it here bolsters Singapore's reputation as a centre for knowledge, innovation and economic exchange in the Asia-Pacific region. We are glad to host leading international experts and thought leaders in the tech, digital, and media industries here, and to facilitate the exchange of ideas, knowledge and connections, which will in turn deliver greater value to delegates."

ConnecTechAsia Exhibition Highlights

2019 will see the emergence of the new Apex Pavilion, housing leading telecom operators and vendors to present a comprehensive showcase of enterprise solutions vital to the digital transformation of businesses.

Led by the chairman of the ASEAN Smart City Network (SCN), in cooperation with country partners such as China, South Korea, Japan and Singapore, and the ASEAN Smart Cities Communities (SCC), 2019 will see a new Smart Cities Arena at ConnecTechAsia. With connectivity and digital solutions for city planning, smart buildings and smart homes, this will be where government delegations, investors, technology suppliers, disruptors and infocomm operators gather to do business to develop the cities of the future.

Also making a debut at this year's event is the 5G Experience - a dedicated platform with multiple live demo zones on how 5G will translate to new opportunities and possibilities for enterprises, especially in healthcare, energy, manufacturing and transportation. Attendees can learn how 5G-connected drones, for example, will make a difference for businesses, how 5G improves mapping and transportation, as well as its impact on a digital-ready manufacturing company.

ConnecTechAsia Summit

The ConnecTechAsia Summit, themed Shaping Future Societies, will bring together thought leaders from infocomm, technology, media and enterprises to discuss what is driving digital transformation in the region and how the latest tech trends and innovations are changing the landscapes of Cities, Economies, Business and Media.

The keynote by Harriet Green, CEO and Chairman of IBM Asia Pacific, will explore how the shift from digital experimentation to scale adoption of new technologies will fundamentally alter the value chains of entire industries and change the way we work and live.

Key industry leaders at ConnecTechAsia2019 Summit will also include:

Dr Min Sun , Chief Artificial Intelligence (AI) Scientist, Appier

, Chief Artificial Intelligence (AI) Scientist, Muhamed Zilkhairilishamuddin, Assistant Vice President, OTT Principal Engineer, Astro

Dr Keeratpal Singh, Chief Data Scientist, Axiata

Ong Geok Chwee , CEO, Bridge Alliance

, CEO, Cheryl Goh , Group Vice President of Marketing, Grab

, Group Vice President of Marketing, Dr David Soldani , CTO, Huawei Australia

, CTO, Jason Little , Chief Information Officer - SEA, Manulife

, Chief Information Officer - SEA, Ian Yip , Chief Technology Officer, McAfee Asia Pacific

, Chief Technology Officer, Gustavo Fuchs , General Manager - Cloud & Solutions ( Asia ), Microsoft

, General Manager - Cloud & Solutions ( ), Krishnan Rajagopalan , Director of Payments APAC, Netflix

, Director of Payments APAC, Seizo Onoe , President of DOCOMO Technology and Chief Technology Architect, NTT DoCoMo

, President of DOCOMO Technology and Chief Technology Architect, Andreas Spanner , Chief Architect (ANZ), Red Hat

For more information on ConnecTechAsia, please visit www.ConnecTechAsia.com.

Join our social conversation:

FB | Twitter | LinkedIn – #ConnecTechAsia

FB | Twitter | LinkedIn – #BroadcastAsia

FB | Twitter | LinkedIn – #CommunicAsia

FB | Twitter | LinkedIn – #NXTAsia





About UBM

ConnecTechAsia is organised by UBM, which in June 2018 combined with Informa PLC to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organiser in the world. Please visit www.ubm.com/singapore for more information about our presence in Singapore.

SOURCE UBM Singapore

Related Links

http://www.ubm.com

