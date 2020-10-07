ConnecTechAsia Wraps Up Successful First Live Virtual Event

SINGAPORE, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ConnecTechAsia, Asia's leading Infocomm Media and Technology event concluded last week after three days of insightful conference sessions and exhibitions on the latest solutions and trends empowering the digital economy.

More than 6800 attendees participated in the first fully virtual iteration of the event that featured some 200 conference sessions, 280+ speakers and 323 exhibitors. ConnecTechAsia also expanded its content to include new shows, conferences, competitions and award ceremonies.

New Awards and Competitions

One of the highlights of the event, the inaugural CommunicAsia Awards, recognised innovation and achievement across global service providers. The virtual award ceremony was held on 30 September and featured winners in the categories of:

Best RAN Technology , won by Huawei Technologies with their Massive MIMO Enabling Superior 5G Experience.

, won by with their Massive MIMO Enabling Superior 5G Experience. Most Innovative 5G Trial in APAC , taken by the Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital of Thailand for their implementation of 5G to build a secure, reliable and smart 5G Hospital in Thailand .

, taken by the for their implementation of 5G to build a secure, reliable and smart 5G Hospital in . Telecom Service Innovation in Response to COVID-19 , awarded to Robi Axiata for their Crisis Igniting Innovation Project.

, awarded to for their Crisis Igniting Innovation Project. Most Significant Contribution to Edge Computing, saw SK Telecom taking it with their multi-cloud supported 5G edge platform and services.

36 start-ups also took part in the first edition of Elevating Founders Asia, the flagship start-up event of ConnecTechAsia. After two days of pitch-offs, the winners for the various verticals were:

Overall Winner/Smart Cities - Dot Incorporation was crowned overall winner as they reinvent accessibility with their Dot Watch, an accumulation of their work in the field of assistive technology.

was crowned overall winner as they reinvent accessibility with their Dot Watch, an accumulation of their work in the field of assistive technology. HealthTech - Ostique, a female, mission-led team, developing innovative ostomy devices combining advanced functionality with customisable aesthetics to improve patients' quality of life.

a female, mission-led team, developing innovative ostomy devices combining advanced functionality with customisable aesthetics to improve patients' quality of life. FinTech - Merkle Science with their blockchain transaction monitoring and intelligence solutions to detect, investigate and prevent the illicit use of cryptocurrencies.

with their blockchain transaction monitoring and intelligence solutions to detect, investigate and prevent the illicit use of cryptocurrencies. EdTech - Akadasia , a Singapore -based mission-driven EdTech business that aims to democratise education for all by empowering educators with the skills and the technology to teach.

, a -based mission-driven EdTech business that aims to democratise education for all by empowering educators with the skills and the technology to teach. Tech for Good - Uniphage topped this category as a biotechnology company aiming to solve the problem of bacterial and fungal diseases worldwide starting with the agricultural sector.

topped this category as a biotechnology company aiming to solve the problem of bacterial and fungal diseases worldwide starting with the agricultural sector. RetailTech - DamoGO, an all-in-one mobile app offering a platform that connects restaurant, bakery and other store owners selling surplus food to consumers seeking convenient quality meals at discounted prices.

Showcasing Technology and Innovations Virtually

Spread across four main virtual exhibition halls and 12 international group pavilions, 323 companies showcased their latest innovations and solutions and connected with attendees through videos, online chat and live presentations.

Having exhibited at previous physical editions of ConnecTechAsia, Mr Alexey Kalachev, Chief Executive Officer, Moscow Export Center, said, "Moscow Export Centre's mission is to bring our local companies to the global market, and the best way of doing is to participate at leading international exhibitions. This year we showcased 34 companies at the Moscow Pavilion at ConnecTechAsia. Despite the challenges which the pandemic has brought about, the organisers did a good job at using the most efficient digital technologies to deliver a great event. That ensured our ability to achieve our main goals which are expanding the international networks of our companies, finding new business partners and closing deals. We look forward to meeting everyone face-to-face in the editions ahead!"

"Participating in the first SatelliteAsia opened a new stage of global communication during this COVID-19 pandemic. We will continue to make efforts to promote KT SAT's satellite technology and enhance our status in the global market," said Mr Song Kyung-min, CEO of KT SAT.

Mr Mohammed Fahim, General Manager, RAN, Core & Integration, Robi Axiata Limited, a first-time attendee of ConnecTechAsia said, "True to it's name, ConnecTechAsia is an enabler of cross-industry collaboration. The event was very much engaging and personalised. This was a great upskilling opportunity. Thanks to the organisers and I will be looking forward to attending next year."

Mr Ivan Ferrari, Event Director, Tech, Media & Entertainment Events, Informa Markets, who heads up ConnecTechAsia said, "having successfully held the first virtual edition of one of the leading technology events in the region on such a scale and amid challenging times has been a humbling and enriching experience. This year we even expanded our event, with newly launched shows, conferences, awards and competitions. Our core mission was to deliver a content-rich platform that enables our exhibitors, sponsors and all participants to learn, share, create meaningful connections and foster long-lasting business partnerships and opportunities no matter where they are in the world. Moving forward, we will continue to refine the virtual element of ConnecTechAsia and integrate it with the physical show to create rewarding experiences for all attendees."

Content from the virtual ConnecTechAsia2020 will be available here till 1 June 2021, more details on next year's event will be announced in due course.

For more information on ConnecTechAsia, please visit www.ConnecTechAsia.com.

