Connected agriculture market: Historic industry size & analysis of 15 vendors and 7 countries - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The connected agriculture market size is forecast to increase by USD 4148.92 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 18.61%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by maximizing profits in farm operations, the need to monitor weather and climatic changes in agriculture, and the integration of IoT in farming.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Connected Agriculture Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global connected agriculture market as a part of the information technology (IT) spending market, which covers revenue generated from the sales and subscription of IT services, communications services, cloud services, IT hardware, and IT software. Technavio calculates the global IT spending market size based on spending on various IT solutions by various end-user industries such as healthcare; banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI); retail; transportation; media and entertainment; and construction.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Accenture Plc, Ag Leader Technology, AGCO Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Decisive Farming Corp., Deere & Co., Epicor Software Corp., Gamaya, International Business Machines Corp., Iteris Inc., Link Labs Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Orange SA, and Sage Group Plc.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

is an analysis of which will help companies refine Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important ), which range between LOW and HIGH.

range between Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by component (solution, platforms, and services), application (in-production management, post-production management, and pre-production management), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Segmentation by component (Inclusion/Exclusion)

Inclusion:

Solution:

The solution segment grew gradually by USD 814.74 million in 2017 and continued to grow till 2021. Solutions such as satellite imaging of farm fields allow farmers to assess crop growth and crop rotation cycles. It helps them in predicting soil moisture and dryness, soil erosion, and other elements that promote crop growth, thereby increasing the production output and the quality of food. Connected agriculture solutions also alert farmers about unusual soil conditions, which can support them in making quicker and more informed crop production decisions. Many such benefits are fostering the growth of the segment.

What are the key data covered in connected agriculture market?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the connected agriculture market between 2023 and 2027

between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the connected agriculture market size and its contribution of the market in focus to the parent market

size and its contribution of the market in focus to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the cloud data warehouse market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of connected agriculture market vendors

Connected Agriculture Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 170 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.61% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4148.92 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 16.49 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, Canada, China, India, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Ag Leader Technology, AGCO Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Decisive Farming Corp., Deere and Co., Epicor Software Corp., Gamaya, International Business Machines Corp., Iteris Inc., Link Labs Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Orange SA, Sage Group Plc, SAP SE, SWIIM System Ltd., Topcon Positioning Systems Inc., Trimble Inc., and Vodafone Group Plc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Component



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global connected agriculture market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global connected agriculture market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Component Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Component

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Component

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Component



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Component

6.3 Solution - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Solution - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Solution - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Solution - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Solution - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Platforms - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Platforms - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Platforms - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Platforms - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Platforms - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Component

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Component ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 In-production management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on In-production management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on In-production management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on In-production management - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on In-production management - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Post-production management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Post-production management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Post-production management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Post-production management - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Post-production management - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Pre-production management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Pre-production management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Pre-production management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Pre-production management - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Pre-production management - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 107: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Accenture Plc

Exhibit 116: Accenture Plc - Overview



Exhibit 117: Accenture Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Accenture Plc - Key news



Exhibit 119: Accenture Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Accenture Plc - Segment focus

12.4 Ag Leader Technology

Exhibit 121: Ag Leader Technology - Overview



Exhibit 122: Ag Leader Technology - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Ag Leader Technology - Key offerings

12.5 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 124: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 127: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Decisive Farming Corp.

Exhibit 129: Decisive Farming Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Decisive Farming Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Decisive Farming Corp. - Key offerings

12.7 Deere and Co.

Exhibit 132: Deere and Co. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Deere and Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Deere and Co. - Key news



Exhibit 135: Deere and Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Deere and Co. - Segment focus

12.8 Gamaya

Exhibit 137: Gamaya - Overview



Exhibit 138: Gamaya - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Gamaya - Key offerings

12.9 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 140: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 141: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 142: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

12.10 Iteris Inc.

Exhibit 144: Iteris Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Iteris Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 146: Iteris Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: Iteris Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 Link Labs Inc.

Exhibit 148: Link Labs Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Link Labs Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: Link Labs Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 151: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 153: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 154: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 Orange SA

Exhibit 156: Orange SA - Overview



Exhibit 157: Orange SA - Business segments



Exhibit 158: Orange SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: Orange SA - Segment focus

12.14 SAP SE

Exhibit 160: SAP SE - Overview



Exhibit 161: SAP SE - Business segments



Exhibit 162: SAP SE - Key news



Exhibit 163: SAP SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: SAP SE - Segment focus

12.15 Topcon Positioning Systems Inc.

Exhibit 165: Topcon Positioning Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 166: Topcon Positioning Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 167: Topcon Positioning Systems Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 Trimble Inc.

Exhibit 168: Trimble Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 169: Trimble Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 170: Trimble Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 171: Trimble Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 Vodafone Group Plc

Exhibit 172: Vodafone Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 173: Vodafone Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 174: Vodafone Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 175: Vodafone Group Plc - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 176: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 177: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 178: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 179: Research methodology



Exhibit 180: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 181: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 182: List of abbreviations



