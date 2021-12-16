Connected Agriculture Market Size to Grow by USD 3.63 Bn | Maximizing Profits in Farm Operations to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

The connected agriculture market report is segmented by component (solution, platforms, and services) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). North America will be the leading region with 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for connected agriculture in North America.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The connected agriculture market is driven by factors such as maximizing of profits in farm operations. The yield and output of crops and animals should be maximized to gain profits in farming. Connected agriculture technology helps farms monitor and regulate remote operations and provide logical data to analyze several aspects of agriculture farms. Smart or precision agriculture enables farmers to enhance deliverables. Smart sensors, satellite imagery, and other cloud-based technologies are useful for observing and recording data during crop planting, harvesting, maximizing production output, and minimizing the cost of resources. This will help in increasing production and saving labor costs, thereby driving the growth of the connected agriculture market.

The connected agriculture market will be challenged by factors such as the knowledge gap between farmers and technology providers during the forecast period. Countries such as India and China are major agriculture producers. These countries are potential markets for connected agriculture providers. However, the lack of awareness and funds is restricting the market in these countries. Some farmers do not prefer to adopt connected agriculture methods due to lack of trust in the technology. Farmers, particularly in regions such as APAC, mistrust AI technology due to a low awareness level. These factors are restricting the growth of the AI market in agriculture-oriented countries.

Some Companies Mentioned with their offerings

Ag Leader Technology - The company offers InCommand that offers year-round precision machine control and instantaneous information to simplify crucial decisions that impact yield and profitability.

Cisco Systems Inc. - The company offers Cisco connected agriculture that offers integrates IoT with mechanized farming, deployment of condition monitors and sensors equipment, and many more.

Decisive Farming Corp. - The company offers My Farm Manager that acts as the central hub for farms. It tracks and accesses all historical information to accurately plan for the future.

International Business Machines Corp. - The company offers IBM Environmental Intelligence Suite for regenerative agriculture that provides AI-driven insights for the agriculture system.

Iteris Inc. - The company offers ClearPath Ag Select, which provides access to high-resolution weather information and mapping visualization for real-time decision support.

The company offers ClearPath Ag Select, which provides access to high-resolution weather information and mapping visualization for real-time decision support.

Connected Agriculture Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.47% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.63 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 17.02 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Canada, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ag Leader Technology, Cisco Systems Inc., Decisive Farming Corp., GAMAYA, International Business Machines Corp., Iteris Inc., Microsoft Corp., Orange SA, SWIIM System Ltd., and Trimble Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

