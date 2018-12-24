Connected Car Market Report 2019-2029

NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



The latest report from business intelligence provider Visiongain offers comprehensive analysis of the global connected car market. Visiongain assesses that the connected car market will reach $42.99bn in 2019.

How this report will benefit you

Report Scope

-Global connected cars market forecasts from 2019-2029 (Market Value $)

-Regional connected cars market forecasts from 2019-2029 (Market Value $)

-North America Forecast 2019-2029

-US Connected Car Forecast 2019-2029

-Canada Connected Car Forecast 2019-2029

-Mexico Connected Car Forecast 2019-2029

-Asia-Pacific Forecast 2019-2029

-China Connected Car Forecast 2019-2029

-Australia Connected Car Forecast 2019-2029

-Indonesia Connected Car Forecast 2019-2029

-India Connected Car Forecast 2019-2029

-Japan Connected Car Forecast 2019-2029

-South Korea Connected Car Forecast 2019-2029

-Others Connected Car Forecast 2019-2029

-Central & South America Forecast 2019-2029

-Brazil Connected Car Forecast 2019-2029

-Argentina Connected Car Forecast 2019-2029

-Others Connected Car Forecast 2019-2029

-Europe Forecast 2019-2029

-UK Connected Car Forecast 2019-2029

-Germany Connected Car Forecast 2019-2029

-France Connected Car Forecast 2019-2029

-Italy Connected Car Forecast 2019-2029

-Spain Connected Car Forecast 2019-2029

-Russia Connected Car Forecast 2019-2029

-Others Connected Car Forecast 2019-2029

-Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Forecast 2019-2029

-Analysis of the key factors driving growth in the global, regional and country level connected cars markets from 2019-2029

-Connected Cars Submarket Forecasts By Type of Connectivity From 2019-2029 (Market Value $ And Unit Shipments)

-Embedded Solutions Forecast 2019-2029

-Integrated Solutions Forecast 2019-2029

-Tethered Solutions Forecast 2019-2029

-Connected Cars Submarket Forecasts By Service Provider From 2019-2029 (Market Value $)

-OEM Hardware Forecast 2019-2029

-Aftermarket Hardware Forecast 2019-2029

-Connectivity Hardware Forecast 2019-2029

Profiles of the leading 31 connected car vendors

-Airbiquity

-Apple Inc.

-AT&T

-Automatic Labs

-BMW AG

-Broadcom

-Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.

-Daimler

-Ford

-General Motors (GM

-Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

-Hyundai Motor

-Intelligent Mechatronic Systems (IMS)

-Octo Telematics

-OnStar

-Qualcomm

-Samsung

-Sierra Wireless Inc.

-Tech Mahindra

-Telefonica

-Tesla Motors

-TomTom

-Toyota

-Verizon Telematics

-Vinli

-Visteon Corporation

-Volkswagen Group (VW)

-Volvo Car Corporation

-WirelessCar

-Zendrive

-Zubie



