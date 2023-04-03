Connected car market size to grow by USD 172,767.39 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by the government regulations to increase in-vehicle safety and improvement in safety controls - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The connected car market size is forecast to increase by USD 172,767.39 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 27.36%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing internet penetration and its impact on the connected cars market, the applications of blockchain technology in connected cars, and the government regulations to increase in-vehicle safety and improvement in safety controls. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Connected Car Market 2023-2027

Vendor Analysis

The global connected car market is fragmented, with the presence of several vendors. The market is expected to grow at a rapid pace because of the growing competition among automotive manufacturers. The adoption of connected technologies in entry-segment vehicles is compelling luxury automobile manufacturers to differentiate their products by incorporating advanced connected features in their vehicles. This is encouraging connected technology providers to increase their investments in developing new connected features. Such initiatives by technology providers are expected to intensify the competition among automobile manufacturers. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Airbiquity Inc.: The company offers connected cars that are enabled to receive remote over-the-air (OTA) software updates and transmit diagnostic and operational data from on-board systems and components.

The company offers connected cars that are enabled to receive remote over-the-air (OTA) software updates and transmit diagnostic and operational data from on-board systems and components. Alps Alpine Co. Ltd.: The company offers connected cars that encompass core devices technology, such as human-machine interfaces (HMI) and sensors representing the automobile nervous system.

The company offers connected cars that encompass core devices technology, such as human-machine interfaces (HMI) and sensors representing the automobile nervous system. AT and T Inc.: The company offers connected cars where specialized customer support teams are available to provide dedicated technical support, answer questions and offer account management services.

The company offers connected cars where specialized customer support teams are available to provide dedicated technical support, answer questions and offer account management services. BMW AG: The company offers connected cars that can be linked to other services and devices via a network along with laptops and mobile phones.

The company offers connected cars that can be linked to other services and devices via a network along with laptops and mobile phones. BorgWarner Inc.

DXC Technology Co.

Ford Motor Co.

Intellias group

Mercedes Benz Group AG

NXP Semiconductors NV

Qualcomm Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Schaeffler AG

Sierra Wireless Inc.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented by connectivity (embedded solutions, integrated solutions, and tethered solutions), end-user (OEM and aftermarket), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

By connectivity, the market growth will be significant in the embedded solutions segment during the forecast period. Telematics systems are adopting embedded software and smartphone-based applications, which provide entertainment, navigation, external communications, security, and Internet-based services. Smartphone manufacturers are developing applications that provide real-time status of the vehicle battery. In addition, investments in autonomous cars are increasing. Automotive OEMs are also focusing on reducing the cost of embedded infotainment systems integrated into automobiles. Such drivers are expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

By end-user, the market will witness increased demand for OEM segment during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing technical breakthroughs including continuous connection, cybersecurity, and the development of autonomous cars linked with highly secure software, are expected to support OEM dominance during the forecast period.

North America will account for 35% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is attributed to factors such as the advent of IoT technologies in cars and the rising adoption of vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) connectivity. In addition, stringent regulations on road safety improvements have increased the adoption of connected features such as crash imminent braking, dynamic brake support, and pedestrian automatic emergency braking in cars. These factors will drive the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

Key DRIVERS:

Government regulations to increase in-vehicle safety and improvement in safety controls

Increasing internet penetration and its impact on the connected cars market

Applications of blockchain technology in connected cars

Government regulations to increase vehicle safety are boosting market growth. The government focuses on improving safety standards and environmental conditions. The increasing adoption of safety technologies such as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) is also contributing to the adoption of connected cars. In addition, automotive reconfigurable instrument assists drivers in the information processing of in-vehicle systems and contributes to safer driving. These factors will drive the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Major Trends:

Big data platform provided by connected cars to push further developments

Increasing number of vehicles launches featuring connected technologies

Safety, mobility, and environmental benefits offered by connected cars

Big data platforms powered by connected cars are an important trend in the market. Due to the increasing availability of real-time data, car manufacturers are focusing on developing efficient products. The use of big data is expected to continue increasing due to the increasing adoption of connected cars during the forecast period. Moreover, insurance companies can use this data to calculate optimal premiums based on individual customer driving behavior. Such factors will support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Challenges:

Data challenges associated with connected cars

Design complexity and technological challenges

Short product life of connected car technologies owing to fast advances in passenger smartphones

Data challenges associated with connected cars are hindering market growth. Connected cars generate enormous amounts of data which can influence the growth of the automotive industry and the driving experience. However, vendors face challenges such as determining the type of data to be collected, its use, and the need to protect the data. Such challenges are expected to hamper the growth opportunities of the vendors in the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Connected Car Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the connected car market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the connected car market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the connected car market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of connected car market vendors

Connected Car Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 27.36% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 172,767.39 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 24.41 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Airbiquity Inc., Alps Alpine Co. Ltd., AT and T Inc., BMW AG, BorgWarner Inc., DXC Technology Co., Ford Motor Co., Intellias group, Mercedes Benz Group AG, NXP Semiconductors NV, Qualcomm Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Schaeffler AG, Sierra Wireless Inc., Telefonica SA, Tesla Inc., Valeo SA, Volkswagen AG, and Zubie Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Connectivity



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global connected car market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global connected car market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Connectivity Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Connectivity Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Connectivity

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Connectivity - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Connectivity - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Connectivity

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Connectivity



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Connectivity

6.3 Embedded solutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Embedded solutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Embedded solutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Embedded solutions - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Embedded solutions - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Integrated solutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Integrated solutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Integrated solutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Integrated solutions - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Integrated solutions - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Tethered solutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Tethered solutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Tethered solutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Tethered solutions - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Tethered solutions - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Connectivity

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Connectivity ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 OEM - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on OEM - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on OEM - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on OEM - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on OEM - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Aftermarket - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Aftermarket - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Aftermarket - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Aftermarket - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Aftermarket - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Airbiquity Inc.

Exhibit 112: Airbiquity Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Airbiquity Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Airbiquity Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Alps Alpine Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 115: Alps Alpine Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Alps Alpine Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Alps Alpine Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 118: Alps Alpine Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Alps Alpine Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.5 AT and T Inc.

Exhibit 120: AT and T Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: AT and T Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: AT and T Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 123: AT and T Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: AT and T Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 BMW AG

Exhibit 125: BMW AG - Overview



Exhibit 126: BMW AG - Business segments



Exhibit 127: BMW AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: BMW AG - Segment focus

12.7 BorgWarner Inc.

Exhibit 129: BorgWarner Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 130: BorgWarner Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: BorgWarner Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 132: BorgWarner Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: BorgWarner Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 DXC Technology Co.

Exhibit 134: DXC Technology Co. - Overview



Exhibit 135: DXC Technology Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: DXC Technology Co. - Key news



Exhibit 137: DXC Technology Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: DXC Technology Co. - Segment focus

12.9 Ford Motor Co.

Exhibit 139: Ford Motor Co. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Ford Motor Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 141: Ford Motor Co. - Key news



Exhibit 142: Ford Motor Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: Ford Motor Co. - Segment focus

12.10 Intellias group

Exhibit 144: Intellias group - Overview



Exhibit 145: Intellias group - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Intellias group - Key offerings

12.11 Mercedes Benz Group AG

Exhibit 147: Mercedes Benz Group AG - Overview



Exhibit 148: Mercedes Benz Group AG - Business segments



Exhibit 149: Mercedes Benz Group AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Mercedes Benz Group AG - Segment focus

12.12 NXP Semiconductors NV

Exhibit 151: NXP Semiconductors NV - Overview



Exhibit 152: NXP Semiconductors NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: NXP Semiconductors NV - Key news



Exhibit 154: NXP Semiconductors NV - Key offerings

12.13 Schaeffler AG

Exhibit 155: Schaeffler AG - Overview



Exhibit 156: Schaeffler AG - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Schaeffler AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Schaeffler AG - Segment focus

12.14 Tesla Inc.

Exhibit 159: Tesla Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Tesla Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 161: Tesla Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 162: Tesla Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: Tesla Inc. - Segment focus

12.15 Valeo SA

Exhibit 164: Valeo SA - Overview



Exhibit 165: Valeo SA - Business segments



Exhibit 166: Valeo SA - Key news



Exhibit 167: Valeo SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: Valeo SA - Segment focus

12.16 Volkswagen AG

Exhibit 169: Volkswagen AG - Overview



Exhibit 170: Volkswagen AG - Business segments



Exhibit 171: Volkswagen AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 172: Volkswagen AG - Segment focus

12.17 Zubie Inc.

Exhibit 173: Zubie Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 174: Zubie Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 175: Zubie Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 176: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 177: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 178: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 179: Research methodology



Exhibit 180: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 181: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 182: List of abbreviations

