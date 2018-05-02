Connected-Car Provider Zubie Makes Managing a Rental Fleet Easier

"Due to our franchise's close proximity to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, our vehicles were often difficult to find in the mass of airport rental returns," said Rich Sinda, Athens, Georgia Hertz franchise owner/operator. "Zubie made it quicker and easier to pinpoint those vehicles so we got them back to the lot and back out on rent sooner."

Now that the pilot is complete, Sinda said he will be expanding Zubie to his entire fleet. His Hertz franchise is located at 1020 Ben Epps Drive in Athens, GA.

"This partner has found that Zubie is a fast, simple, and economical solution for many operational challenges. But most importantly, they now understand how the Zubie fleet management platform can also save both time and money," said Glenn Udall, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, Zubie, Inc.

As a connected car platform, Zubie fleet managers have access to vehicle location, vehicle health and diagnostic information, driver safety scores, and trip management tools at their fingertips. Visit zubie.com/fleet for more information or call (844) 469-8243 to explore a Zubie partnership.

About Zubie

Zubie, Inc. is a connected-car services and data insights company that powers business enterprises with real-time information about vehicles and drivers. Its solutions are tailored for the automotive, insurance and fleet industries, as well as consumers and small businesses. The company, formed in 2012, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with its business operations in Charleston, South Carolina. Zubie was the winner of the "2015 Best Insurance Telematics Product" award from TU Automotive, and the 2016 Tech CARS award for "Best OBDII Device with Software and Services" from Auto Connected Car. Visit Zubie.com/fleet for more information.

