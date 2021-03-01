Connected Caregiving Expands Working Caregiver Support Solution with Expecting and New Parent Offering

MINNEAPOLIS, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Minneapolis based technology company, alska is now offering a more robust suite of virtual support and education solutions via their working caregiver focused service, Connected Caregiving. The alska care coordination technology has always been utilized by expecting and new parents but founder and CEO, Michelle Chaffee saw a need to provide more personalized support similar to the current solutions they offer to those caring for aging parents or ill family members. "Crossover caregiving is becoming the norm rather than the exception and more and more caregivers are caring for aging parents, spouses, partners and siblings along with their own children and even grandchildren. Covid 19 has exacerbated the stress on working caregivers, particularly women."

Connected Caregiving has partnered with Minneapolis start-up, BumpBenies, co-founded by Shannon Curry and Samantha Decker to bring comprehensive new parent support to working caregivers. The benefit offering includes the care coordination technology solution so expecting and new parents can keep track of medical appointments, securely share ultrasound and other photos, coordinate childcare and even store and share immunization records and other medical and legal documents. In addition, there are virtual live webinar education events and the opportunity to access expert product specialists, birth planning and lactation consultants and career coaches to ease the transition back to work after baby. "As new parents ourselves we feel passionate about providing solutions that make working women feel valued and understood by their employer," says Decker

Recent data indicates an alarming trend in women leaving the workforce at a rate four times that of men. The limited support that had been in place has vanished as the impact of the pandemic has grown. "Women were feeling pulled in a million directions prior to Covid and we know they still shoulder greater than their share of domestic and child rearing responsibilities, unless companies begin offering solutions that recognize and support this challenge, they may not return to the workforce," says Curry.

Chaffee says of the partnership "There is a shared philosophy on how to provide the most impactful support to working caregivers, no matter who they are caring for. We believe giving caregivers one secure place to more easily organize everything and access education, resources and one on one expert support as they need it provides flexibility and the greatest impact on reduced stress and improved wellbeing."

Connected Caregiving is also now available with language translation capabilities and offers one secure portal to more easily and effectively help manage everyone an employee is caring for. They also offer consulting services to assist an organization in learning more about the unique needs of their caregiving population.

To learn more or request a consultation go to www.connectedcaregiving.com

