Connected Commerce Grows at the Pump with New Mobile Payment Capabilities

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As consumer adoption of digital and contactless payments has accelerated over the last year, Blackhawk Network and Ibotta have teamed up to connect digital gift cards and mobile payments in a seamless way. Through the collaboration, Blackhawk is powering a connected commerce solution that enables Ibotta users to pay for fuel by purchasing a Chevron or Texaco eGift Card through the Ibotta app, with the benefit of receiving instant cash back on the eGift Card purchase. Chevron is bringing this innovation to life for the first time via its pay-at-the-pump mobile apps, which launched 2019.

The new solution allows Ibotta users to pay for fuel from the comfort of their car when they purchase Chevron and Texaco eGift Cards through the Ibotta app and use them as a contactless payment option directly at the pump via the Chevron and Texaco mobile apps. Additionally, Ibotta users can get cash back when they purchase Chevron and Texaco eGift Cards through the Ibotta app as an eGift Card transaction.

"As consumers become more accustomed to their loyalty and cashback programs living on their phones, mobile payment services must be able to seamlessly host additional useable payment options across technology, retailers and buying experiences," said Brett Narlinger, head of global commerce at Blackhawk Network. "With many consumers trying omni-commerce solutions for the first time over the past year, they still maintain their existing expectations of the highest levels of service and functionality. We're proud to deliver on those expectations as a partner with Chevron's pay-at-the-pump platform alongside Ibotta."

With the increased flexibility in purchasing eGift Cards as payment options via Ibotta, the Chevron and Texaco apps provide near-touchless transactions at the pump. Consumers simply choose a pump at a Chevron or Texaco station, select their preferred payment option, and receive an electronic receipt—all within the app and from the comfort of their car. They only need to exit their car to select their fuel grade and pump gas. Chevron and Texaco eGift Cards are redeemable only through the Chevron and Texaco mobile apps for fuel and car wash purchases made at the pump.

"In the last year, contactless payments became something that many consumers quickly adopted and retailers saw an increasing demand for," said Jill Rosen Campbell, VP Partnerships, Ibotta. "This collaboration provides a compelling way to reach Chevron and Texaco consumers by tapping into the equity of Ibotta—which provides them with instant cash back on their Chevron and Texaco eGift Card purchase—while offering a near-touchless payment experience at the pump."

2020 saw a year of immense growth in digital wallet usage, with 88% of surveyed shoppers in eight markets using a digital wallet of some kind1. In the U.S., 78% of surveyed consumers expect permanent changes to shopping experiences as a result of COVID-19. These factors show a major interest from consumers in new payment options for a variety of their purchases and shopping habits, including at the pump.

The Ibotta, Chevron, and Texaco apps are available for download on both Apple iOS and Android devices, with the contactless payment functionality deployed across stations in the Chevron and Texaco network.

Known for being a pioneer in bringing together disparate payments and shopping experiences, Blackhawk is a driving force in innovating tomorrow's digital experiences. To learn more about Blackhawk Network's suite of innovative payment solutions, please visit blackhawknetwork.com.

About Blackhawk Network

Blackhawk Network delivers payment programs to meet our partners' business objectives. We collaborate with our partners to innovate, translating market trends in branded payments to increase reach, loyalty and revenue. With a presence in 28 countries, we reliably execute payment programs worldwide. Join us as we shape the future of global branded payments. Blackhawk is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. For more information, please visit blackhawknetwork.com.

About Ibotta, Inc.

Headquartered in Denver, CO, Ibotta ("I bought a…") is a free-to-use cash back rewards platform that has delivered nearly $1 billion in cumulative cash rewards to its users for making purchases in-store, on mobile apps, via websites or through Gift Card purchases. Launched in 2012, Ibotta has more than 40 million downloads, is one of the most frequently used shopping and payments apps in the United States, and offers cash back on purchases at more than 1,500 leading brands and retail partners. Ibotta was named to the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. for the third year in a row after debuting on the list in 2018, and the company has also been named as a Top Workplace by The Denver Post four consecutive times.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation is one of the world's leading integrated energy companies. Through its subsidiaries that conduct business worldwide, the company is involved in virtually every facet of the energy industry. Chevron explores for, produces, and transports crude oil and natural gas; refines, markets and distributes transportation fuels and lubricants; manufactures and sells petrochemicals and additives; generates power; and develops and deploys technologies that enhance business value in every aspect of the company's operations. Chevron is based in San Ramon, California. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.

1 "BrandedPay: How People and Brands Connect Through Payments" is based on the findings of an internet-based survey conducted by Leger on behalf of Blackhawk Network between February 12 and March 17, 2020. The sample size included over 12,000 respondents in eight countries.

MEDIA CONTACT:

