CONNECTED Conference Unites Over 2,000 Global Innovators to Conceptualize Humanity's Future

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The CONNECTED-2024 conference, held on October 18-19 in Astana, brought together over 2,000 participants from 27 countries, including leading futurists and experts who shared their insights on the future of humanity. The event focused on creating a synchronized vision grounded in harmony and synergy, addressing the rapid advancement of technology.

Aitas founder Serik Tolukpayev speaking at the CONNECTED conference in Astana, Kazakhstan

This international conference served as a unique platform for globally recognized thought leaders to present their perspectives on contemporary challenges and opportunities. By uniting global agents of change—including individuals, social movements, and organizations—the conference aimed to foster social transformation and elevate collective consciousness.

Notable attendees hailed from various nations, including the USA, UK, Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Poland, Croatia, Finland, Bulgaria, Estonia, Georgia, China, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Israel, Turkey, the UAE, South Africa, Nepal, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan.

Serik Tolukpayev, entrepreneur and founder of AITAS, the event's general sponsor, highlighted the prevailing sense of uncertainty in today's world. "We face significant global challenges and conflicts across geopolitics, religion, and ideology. Together, we sought to explore a fundamental question: what should we do with our ego? It is vital that we pave the way for these discussions," Tolukpayev remarked.

"Our mission is to demonstrate that a community in Kazakhstan is proactively thinking about the future—20 to 30 years ahead. Understanding what world will succeed our current one is crucial, and I believe it should be governed by human values and harmony," he added.

Serik Zhunussov, CEO of the AITAS Foundation and founder of CONNECTED, echoed these sentiments. "We aim to approach today's pressing world issues through a broader worldview. In this time of uncertainty, is it possible to achieve global synchronization of our shared vision for the future? Nature provides us with examples of this, such as the synchronized movements of fireflies and metronomes. They illustrate an important truth: global narratives can find harmony."

The CONNECTED conference embraced an Open Mind format, allowing participants to explore a range of perspectives across disciplines—from science and art to philosophy and social sciences. This approach fosters creative thinking, enhances empathy, and cultivates collaboration in an increasingly complex world.

"Responsibility towards the world, respect for humanity, societal benefits, environmental stewardship, and investment in future generations are integral to our mission. These principles are part of our organizational DNA," stated Ruslan Zhemkov, Co-founder and General Producer of the conference. "We aim to unite talented thinkers from around the globe."

A highlight of the conference was a keynote address by Yuval Noah Harari, historian and bestselling author, who discussed the implications of technology on humanity's future. He cautioned against the potential dangers of Artificial Intelligence developing its own values, emphasizing the need for proactive discourse on this critical issue.

"Humans have always lived in a world crafted by human consciousness. However, as AI begins to generate new values, we must grapple with the ramifications for our political and financial systems," Harari warned.

Another prominent speaker, Gerd Leonhard, a Swiss futurist and author, presented on the dichotomy of technology's potential. He stressed the importance of balancing technological advancement with the preservation of human values, stating, "In an era dominated by AI, our worth will be measured not by our efficiency but by our unique human qualities."

The conference also featured other distinguished speakers, including Rae Kwon Chung, a Nobel laureate in green economy; Tanya Schindler, President of the Association of Futurists; and Peter Frankopan, Professor at the University of Oxford.

In addition to discussions, the conference hosted a Startup Battle competition for EdTech startups from Central Asia and Eastern Europe, awarding a total prize fund of $50,000 to five innovative teams.

Looking ahead, CONNECTED aims to become a permanent global platform for discourse among agents of change, addressing major global narratives and their associated challenges.

The general sponsor of CONNECTED is AITAS, Kazakhstan's leading agro-industrial holding, with strategic partnerships from the Foundation for Sustainable Development of Education and the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

