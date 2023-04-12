Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market to Garner $2,095.2 Million and Grow at a Fascinating CAGR of 24.29% in the 2022-2030 Timeframe [230-Pages] | Interpreted by Research Dive

The global connected drug delivery devices market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases among people. The Asia-Pacific region is predicted to be the fastest growing by 2030.

Global Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market Forecast Analysis:

As per the report published by Research Dive, the global connected drug delivery devices market is expected to register a revenue of $2,095.2 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 24.29% during the forecast period 2022–2030.

Segments of the Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market

The report has divided the connected drug delivery devices market into the following segments:

Type : inflation devices, injectable devices, and others

Injectable Devices: To garner a revenue of $1,203.1 million by 2030

The expanding use of electronic technology in medical equipment is predicted to uplift the growth of this sub-segment during the analysis timeframe.

Technology : Bluetooth, NFC, and others

Bluetooth – Expected to register a revenue of $1,375.6 million by 2030

International businesses are working to strengthen their positions in the global market by creating unique goods technology, such as Bluetooth technology-based inhalers, bio-sensors, and many others which is expected to fortify the sub-segment's growth during the forecast period.

End-user : hospitals and homecare settings

Hospitals– Expected to surpass $1,517.9 million by 2030

The rising adoption of connected drug delivery solutions in hospitals, integrated diagnostic technology for improved disease detection, and smartphones to assist healthcare professionals is expected to augment the growth of the market sub-segment over the estimated period.

Region : North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and LAMEA

: , , , and LAMEA Asia-Pacific – To grow at a CAGR of 24.93% during the forecast period

The rapid adoption of new technology and devices, and the increasing awareness about connected drug delivery devices in this region is predicted to drive the market growth throughout the analysis period.

Dynamics of the Global Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market

With the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, COPD, asthma, and many more among people across the globe, the connected drug delivery devices market is predicted to observe remarkable growth during the analysis timeframe. Besides, the increasing demand for connected drug delivery devices which have greater advantages than manual drug administration devices is another factor predicted to bolster the growth of the market over the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing focus on cutting-edge technologies in connected drug delivery devices is expected to create massive market growth opportunities during the analysis timeframe. However, the concerns about patient data security may hamper the growth of the market throughout the estimated period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market

Though the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has devastated several other industries, it has had a positive impact on the connected drug delivery devices market. This is mainly due to the unexpected increase in demand for drug delivery systems for home care use because of the lockdown limitations. This led to an increase in the demand for connected drug delivery device. Moreover, the rising implementation of effective strategies by the leading market players to gain the trust of the public is expected to create many growth opportunities for the market during the analysis period.

Key Players of the Global Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market

The major players of the market include

Propeller Health

Syncro Technology Corp.

BD

Adherium

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Ypsomed AG

Cohero Health Inc.

AptarGroup Inc.

Proteus Digital Health

These players are working on developing strategies such as product development, merger and acquisition, partnerships, and collaborations to sustain the market growth.

For instance, in April 2020, Adherium Limited, an international Respiratory eHealth company, entered into a partnership with Planet Innovation, a health tech innovation & commercialization company. The aim behind this partnership is to expand the position of the companies in the U.S. by developing advanced devices for the treatment of both asthma and COPD.

What the Report Covers

Apart from the information summarized in this press release, the final report covers crucial aspects of the market including SWOT analysis, market overview, Porter's five forces analysis, market dynamics, segmentation (key market trends, forecast analysis, and regional analysis), and company profiles (company overview, operating business segments, product portfolio, financial performance, and latest strategic moves and developments.)

More about Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market:

