Connected Gym Equipment Market , 39% of Growth to Originate from North America, Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global connected gym equipment market size is estimated to grow by USD 10.16 billion from 2025 to 2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 42.4% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Connected Gym Equipment Market 2025-2029

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2024 Forecast period 2025-2029 Historic Data for 2019 - 2023 Segments Covered Product (CTE and STE), End-user (Residential and Commercial), Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America), and Distribution Channel () Key Companies Covered Blue Goji Corp., Body Solid Inc., BowFlex, Clmbr, Core Health and Fitness LLC, Draper Inc., EGYM Inc., FightCamp, Hydrow, Icon Health and Fitness Inc., Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd., Les Mills International Ltd., Life Fitness, MYXfitness LLC, Nortus Fitness, Paradigm Health and Wellness Inc., Peloton Interactive Inc, TECHNOGYM S.p.A, Tonal Systems Inc., and True Fitness Technology Inc. Regions Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Region Outlook

North America Europe Asia Rest of World

1. North America - North America is estimated to contribute 39%. To the growth of the global market. The Connected Gym Equipment Market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027.

The North American market, with the United States leading the charge, represents the largest consumer base for connected gym equipment. The increasing use of smartphones and widespread internet access are key factors fueling this trend. In the upcoming years, the popularity and adoption of smart, connected devices in the US are expected to rise significantly. This growth is driven by technological advancements and heightened consumer awareness. Additionally, the prevalence of chronic diseases is another significant factor contributing to the expansion of the connected gym equipment market in the US. Innovative products and growing health concerns are major catalysts propelling market growth.

Segmentation Overview

Product 1.1 CTE

1.2 STE End-user 2.1 Residential

2.2 Commercial Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America Country

US, China , UK, Germany , India , Canada , France , Japan , Brazil , and UAE Distribution Channel

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

The Connected Gym Equipment Market, particularly the Cardiovascular Training Equipment (CTE) segment, is experiencing significant growth due to increasing health awareness among consumers. Factors such as an aging population, rising obesity rates, and the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases are driving the demand for CTE. These devices, including treadmills and cross-trainers, have a shorter lifespan than strength training equipment, leading to higher replacement sales. Furthermore, the penetration of smartphones and the growing demand for connected gym services are also contributing to the market's expansion. According to the International Telecommunication Union, 73% of the global population aged 10 years and above owned a mobile phone in 2022, with most of them owning a smartphone. This trend is expected to continue, fueling the demand for connected gym services and CTE. Consequently, the CTE segment is poised for growth during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Connected Gym Equipment Market is experiencing significant growth as technology integrates into the exercise industry. Machines such as treadmills, ellipticals, stationary bikes, rowing machines, squat racks, bench presses, and dumbbells are now being manufactured with Internet capabilities. Centralized servers allow for continuous monitoring and tracking of fitness progress through smartphone applications and wearable devices. This technology caters to both youth and adults, with health clubs and in-home equipment becoming increasingly popular. Obesity and chronic diseases have fueled the demand for cardiovascular training equipment and strength training equipment. Smartphones have become essential tools for accessing fitness exercises and personalized workout plans. The exercise equipment industry is revolutionizing the way we approach fitness, making workouts more efficient, effective, and convenient.

Market Overview

The Connected Gym Equipment Market is experiencing rapid digitization as machines and devices integrate with the Internet, centralized servers, and smartphone applications. This technology revolution enables continuous monitoring and tracking of workouts, allowing users to synchronize their progress and access health information in real-time. Treadmills, ellipticals, stationary bikes, rowing machines, squat racks, barbells, bench presses, and dumbbells are among the major muscle group trainers being transformed. Gyms, studios, hotels, hospitals, and fitness clubs are embracing this technology to enhance user experience and provide personalized training programs. Wearable devices and smartphones play a crucial role in this transformation, offering real-time feedback on fitness levels, calories burned, and range of motion. Connected gym equipment caters to a wide range of users, from sports enthusiasts and athletes to those battling cardiovascular ailments, obesity, and chronic diseases. The market's growth is fueled by obesity awareness, sedentary lifestyles, and the increasing prevalence of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular disease. Innovations in fitness gear include Bluetooth, WiFi, and Ethernet connectivity, RFID or NFC technology, and cloud servers. Residential and commercial applications, from household use to cruise ships and public institutions, are benefiting from this technology. The market serves a diverse user base, including youth and adults, business travelers, and office workers. Connected gym equipment offers numerous advantages, from weight loss and body building to mental fitness and physical fitness. It caters to various training styles, including cardio and strength training, and is transforming the way we approach health and wellness.

