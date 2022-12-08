Connected gym equipment market size to grow by USD 16,348.77 million: Leisure products industry is the parent market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global connected gym equipment market has been categorized as a part of the global leisure products market. The parent market, the global leisure products market, covers a variety of categories, including sports equipment, musical instruments, camping equipment, recreational vehicles, bicycles, toys, and other consumer-oriented games. The growth of this market will be driven by factors such as growing memberships in health and fitness clubs and an increase in awareness about the benefits of a healthy lifestyle.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Connected Gym Equipment Market 2023-2027

Connected gym equipment market 2023-2027: Scope

The connected gym equipment market report covers the following areas:

Connected gym equipment market 2023-2027: Vendor landscape

The global connected gym equipment market is highly competitive due to the presence of major vendors as well as small players. Vendors are competing to gain market shares based on product differentiation, pricing, product portfolios, and value-added services. Therefore, to survive and succeed in a stiff competitive environment, it becomes imperative for vendors in the market to differentiate their product and service offerings through a clear and unique value proposition. Major players are also focusing on marketing strategies. Promotional activities by suppliers and manufacturers help in boosting sales. Hence, vendors in the market are partnering with various distributors in developing countries.

Blue Goji Corp., Clmbr, Cosco India Ltd., Draper Inc, EGYM Inc., FightCamp, Hydrow, iFIT Health and Fitness, Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd., Les Mills International Ltd., Life fitness, MYXfitness LLC, Nautilus Inc., Precor Inc., SoulCycle, TECHNOGYM SpA, Tonal Systems Inc., True Fitness Technology Inc., Paradigm Health and Wellness Inc., and Body Solid Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

Connected gym equipment market 2023-2027: Competitive analysis

Connected gym equipment market 2023-2027: Segmentation

End-user

Residential



Commercial

The residential segment will contribute a significant share to the market's growth during the forecast period. The demand for connected gym equipment in the residential segment is increasing due to the busy schedules of consumers. The primary users of connected gym equipment are affluent consumers.

Product

Cardiovascular training equipment



Strength training equipment

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

North America is estimated to account for 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for the connected gym equipment market in North America. The growing adoption of smartphones and rising internet penetration are driving the demand for connected gym equipment. Hence, the rise in the demand for such equipment will drive the market's growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this connected gym equipment market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the connected gym equipment market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the connected gym equipment market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the connected gym equipment market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of connected gym equipment market vendors

Connected Gym Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 155 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 28.15% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 16,348.77 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 27.56 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Companies profiled Blue Goji Corp., Clmbr, Cosco India Ltd., Draper Inc, EGYM Inc., FightCamp, Hydrow, iFIT Health and Fitness, Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd., Les Mills International Ltd., Life fitness, MYXfitness LLC, Nautilus Inc., Precor Inc., SoulCycle, TECHNOGYM SpA, Tonal Systems Inc., True Fitness Technology Inc., Paradigm Health and Wellness Inc., and Body Solid Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

