Connected Gym Equipment Market size to increase by USD 10.16 Billion between 2024 to 2029, Market Segmentation by Product, End-user, Geography , Technavio

Product 1.1 CTE

1.2 STE End-user 2.1 Residential

2.2 Commercial Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

The Connected Gym Equipment Market, particularly the Cardiovascular Training Equipment (CTE) segment, is experiencing significant growth due to increasing health awareness among consumers. Factors such as an aging population, rising obesity rates, and the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases are driving the demand for CTE. These devices, including treadmills and cross-trainers, have a shorter lifespan than strength training equipment, leading to higher replacement sales. Furthermore, the penetration of smartphones and the growing demand for connected gym services are also contributing to the market's expansion. According to the International Telecommunication Union, 73% of the global population aged 10 years and above owned a mobile phone in 2022, with most of them owning a smartphone. This trend is expected to continue, fueling the demand for connected gym services and CTE. Consequently, the CTE segment is poised for growth during the forecast period.

Analyst Review

The Connected Gym Equipment Market is experiencing significant growth as technology integrates into the exercise industry. Machines such as treadmills, ellipticals, stationary bikes, rowing machines, squat racks, bench presses, and dumbbells are now being manufactured with Internet capabilities. Centralized servers allow for continuous monitoring and tracking of fitness progress through smartphone applications and wearable devices. This technology caters to both youth and adults, with health clubs and in-home equipment becoming increasingly popular. Obesity and chronic diseases have fueled the demand for cardiovascular training equipment and strength training equipment. Smartphones have become essential tools for accessing fitness exercises and personalized workout plans. The exercise equipment industry is revolutionizing the way we approach fitness, making workouts more efficient, effective, and convenient.

Market Overview

The Connected Gym Equipment Market is experiencing rapid digitization as machines and devices integrate with the Internet, centralized servers, and smartphone applications. This technology revolution enables continuous monitoring and tracking of workouts, allowing users to synchronize their progress and access health information in real-time. Treadmills, ellipticals, stationary bikes, rowing machines, squat racks, barbells, bench presses, and dumbbells are among the major muscle group trainers being transformed. Gyms, studios, hotels, hospitals, and fitness clubs are embracing this technology to enhance user experience and provide personalized training programs. Wearable devices and smartphones play a crucial role in this transformation, offering real-time feedback on fitness levels, calories burned, and range of motion. Connected gym equipment caters to a wide range of users, from sports enthusiasts and athletes to those battling cardiovascular ailments, obesity, and chronic diseases. The market's growth is fueled by obesity awareness, sedentary lifestyles, and the increasing prevalence of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular disease. Innovations in fitness gear include Bluetooth, WiFi, and Ethernet connectivity, RFID or NFC technology, and cloud servers. Residential and commercial applications, from household use to cruise ships and public institutions, are benefiting from this technology. The market serves a diverse user base, including youth and adults, business travelers, and office workers. Connected gym equipment offers numerous advantages, from weight loss and body building to mental fitness and physical fitness. It caters to various training styles, including cardio and strength training, and is transforming the way we approach health and wellness.

