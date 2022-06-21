Connected Gym Equipment Market to Grow at a CAGR of 27% by 2025|Cardiovascular Training Equipment Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation|17000+ Technavio Reports

The connected gym equipment market is categorized by Technavio as a part of the global leisure products market. The connected gym equipment market research report provides valuable insights on the post-pandemic impact on the market, which will help companies evaluate their business approaches.

Connected Gym Equipment Market: Key Drivers

The increase in smartphone penetration and the growing demand for connected gym services is driving the connected gym equipment market. Smartphone penetration is increasing globally. South Korea, Israel, the US, Spain, Canada the UK, Australia, Malaysia, Chile, and Germany are the top countries with the highest smartphone penetration rates. The increasing internet speed is impacting the distribution and consumption of various online services. With improved networks, coverage, and innovative technologies (4G/LTE, 3G, or Long-Term Evolution), data consumption globally is increasing. The demand for connected fitness products and connected gym equipment is also increasing. Connected fitness is a rapidly expanding market that begins with tracking physical activity and collecting data and displays through wearable devices, mobile apps, and more. Vendors focus on developing gym equipment that can be connected to an app. For instance, in September 2020, Peloton launched two new products named Bike+ and Tread smart home gym equipment.

Connected Gym Equipment Market: Key Challenges

The lack of awareness of products and technology is expected to be a major hindrance to the connected gym equipment market during the forecast period. It is difficult for vendors to penetrate developing markets due to the lack of knowledge about smart products and technology among the population. Vendors need to educate the population on the benefits of products in order to penetrate developing markets. Additionally, owing to the price-consciousness in developing countries, individuals tend to compare the cost with regular products rather than features and benefits. The awareness of connected gym equipment is low in developing economies. The demand for connected gym equipment is high in developed countries in the Americas and Europe when compared to developing economies. Most customers still use traditional gym equipment in developing economies. The price of connected gym equipment is also very high when compared with ordinary gym equipment. Owing to the low per-capita income in developing countries, individuals spend less on connected gym equipment, which is priced at a premium rate.

Product Insights and News

The connected gym equipment market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. For instance, Cybex International Inc., a leading vendor, offers connected gym equipment such as the R series total body arc trainer, a motion cardio unit with extreme efficiency, and effectiveness backed by exercise science.

Vendor Insights

The report identifies the following as the dominant vendors in the market:

Cybex International Inc.

DJO Global Inc.

EGYM Inc.

Johnson Health Tech Inc.

Life fitness

Nautilus Inc.

Precor Inc.

SunSai Sports and Fitness

TECHNOGYM Spa

True Fitness Technology Inc.

Connected Gym Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 27% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 11.12 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16.52 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Cybex International Inc., DJO Global Inc., EGYM Inc., Johnson Health Tech Inc., Life fitness, Nautilus Inc., Precor Inc., SunSai Sports and Fitness, TECHNOGYM Spa, and True Fitness Technology Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Europe's Contribution to Connected Gym Equipment Market

The emergence of Eastern European countries due to the improvements in living standards and an increase in urbanization is expected to propel the connected gym equipment market growth in Europe over the forecast period. The region is expected to contribute 33% of market growth as countries such as the UK and Spain are the key markets for connected gym equipment. Market growth in Europe is expected to be lower than the growth of the market in other regions.

Market Segmentation

The connected gym equipment market is divided by product into the cardiovascular training equipment segment and strength training equipment segment. The cardiovascular training equipment segment is expected to be the major contributor to the market during the forecast period. Cardiovascular training equipment like cross-trainers and treadmills have a lower shelf life than strength training equipment. Therefore, the replacement sales of cardiovascular training equipment are higher than that of strength training equipment. Such factors are expected to lead to higher sales of cardiovascular training equipment.

Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of connected gym equipment market vendors

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Detailed information on factors that will drive connected gym equipment market growth during the next five years

Precise estimation of the connected gym equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

The growth of the connected gym equipment industry across North America , Europe , APAC, MEA, and South America

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Leisure products

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Cardiovascular training equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Cardiovascular training equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Cardiovascular training equipment - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Strength training equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Strength training equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Strength training equipment - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 23: Comparison by End-user

6.3 Residential users - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24: Residential users - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 25: Residential users - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Commercial users - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Commercial users - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Commercial users - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer landscape

7.1 Customer landscape

Exhibit 29: Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 32: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 33: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 34: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 36: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 38: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 40: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 42: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 44: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 45: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 46: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 47: Industry risks

10.3 Competitive Scenario

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 48: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 49: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Cybex International Inc.

Exhibit 50: Cybex International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 51: Cybex International Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 52: Cybex International Inc. - Key offerings

11.4 DJO Global Inc.

11.5 EGYM Inc.

Exhibit 57: EGYM Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 58: EGYM Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 59: EGYM Inc. - Key offerings

11.6 Johnson Health Tech Inc.

Exhibit 60: Johnson Health Tech Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 61: Johnson Health Tech Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 62: Johnson Health Tech Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 63: Johnson Health Tech Inc. - Key offerings

11.7 Life fitness

Exhibit 64: Life fitness - Overview



Exhibit 65: Life fitness - Product and service



Exhibit 66: Life fitness - Key offerings

11.8 Nautilus Inc.

Exhibit 67: Nautilus Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 68: Nautilus Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 69: Nautilus Inc.– Key news



Exhibit 70: Nautilus Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 71: Nautilus Inc. - Segment focus

11.9 Precor Inc.

Exhibit 72: Precor Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 73: Precor Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 74: Precor Inc. - Key offerings

11.10 SunSai Sports and Fitness

Exhibit 75: SunSai Sports and Fitness - Overview



Exhibit 76: SunSai Sports and Fitness - Product and service



Exhibit 77: SunSai Sports and Fitness - Key offerings

11.11 TECHNOGYM Spa

Exhibit 78: TECHNOGYM Spa - Overview



Exhibit 79: TECHNOGYM Spa - Product and service



Exhibit 80: TECHNOGYM Spa – Key news



Exhibit 81: TECHNOGYM Spa - Key offerings

11.12 True Fitness Technology Inc.

Exhibit 82: True Fitness Technology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 83: True Fitness Technology Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 84: True Fitness Technology Inc. - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 85: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 86: Research Methodology



Exhibit 87: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 88: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 89: List of abbreviations

