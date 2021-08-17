Connected Gym Equipment Market to record over $11 Bn growth during 2021-2025 | Technavio
Aug 17, 2021, 11:15 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 11.12 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the connected gym equipment market to register a CAGR of almost 27%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
Download Free Sample Report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Cybex International Inc., DJO Global Inc., EGYM Inc., Johnson Health Tech Inc., Life fitness, Nautilus Inc., Precor Inc., SunSai Sports and Fitness, TECHNOGYM Spa, and True Fitness Technology Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing smartphone penetration and growing demand for connected gym services will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Connected Gym Equipment Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Connected Gym Equipment Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Cardiovascular Training Equipment
- Strength Training Equipment
- End-user
- Residential Users
- Commercial Users
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
Buy our market report now to gain access to detailed analysis on the connected gym equipment market: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44089
Connected Gym Equipment Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the connected gym equipment market in the leisure products industry include Cybex International Inc., DJO Global Inc., EGYM Inc., Johnson Health Tech Inc., Life fitness, Nautilus Inc., Precor Inc., SunSai Sports and Fitness, TECHNOGYM Spa, and True Fitness Technology Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Connected Gym Equipment Market size
- Connected Gym Equipment Market trends
- Connected Gym Equipment Market industry analysis
The connected gym equipment market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. Technological advances in connected gym equipment will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the lack of awareness of products and technology will hamper the market growth.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the connected gym equipment market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Gym and Health Clubs Market - Global gym and health clubs market is segmented by service (membership fees, personal training and instruction services, and total admission fee) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Dumbbells Market - Global dumbbells market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Connected Gym Equipment Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist connected gym equipment market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the connected gym equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the connected gym equipment market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of connected gym equipment market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Cardiovascular training equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Strength training equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Residential users - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Commercial users - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Cybex International Inc.
- DJO Global Inc.
- EGYM Inc.
- Johnson Health Tech Inc.
- Life fitness
- Nautilus Inc.
- Precor Inc.
- SunSai Sports and Fitness
- TECHNOGYM Spa
- True Fitness Technology Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal. Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/connected-gym-equipment-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/top-drivers-for-connected-gym-equipmentmarket
SOURCE Technavio
Related Links
https://www.technavio.com/report/connected-gym-equipment-market-industry-analysis?utm_source=prnewswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=Auto-V6_004_wk34_report&utm_content=IRTNTR44089
Share this article