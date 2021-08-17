Connected Gym Equipment Market to record over $11 Bn growth during 2021-2025 | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Cybex International Inc., DJO Global Inc., EGYM Inc., Johnson Health Tech Inc., Life fitness, Nautilus Inc., Precor Inc., SunSai Sports and Fitness, TECHNOGYM Spa, and True Fitness Technology Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing smartphone penetration and growing demand for connected gym services will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Connected Gym Equipment Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Connected Gym Equipment Market is segmented as below:

Product

Cardiovascular Training Equipment



Strength Training Equipment

End-user

Residential Users



Commercial Users

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

Connected Gym Equipment Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the connected gym equipment market in the leisure products industry include Cybex International Inc., DJO Global Inc., EGYM Inc., Johnson Health Tech Inc., Life fitness, Nautilus Inc., Precor Inc., SunSai Sports and Fitness, TECHNOGYM Spa, and True Fitness Technology Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Connected Gym Equipment Market size

Connected Gym Equipment Market trends

Connected Gym Equipment Market industry analysis

Connected Gym Equipment Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist connected gym equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the connected gym equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the connected gym equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of connected gym equipment market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Cardiovascular training equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Strength training equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Residential users - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial users - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Cybex International Inc.

DJO Global Inc.

EGYM Inc.

Johnson Health Tech Inc.

Life fitness

Nautilus Inc.

Precor Inc.

SunSai Sports and Fitness

TECHNOGYM Spa

True Fitness Technology Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

