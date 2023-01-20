Connected Home Security Systems Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 30.89 Billion by 2026, Globally, at 14.60% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Connected Home Security Systems Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, "Connected Home Security Systems Market" By Connectivity (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, RFID/NFC, Others), By Product Type (Locks & Sensors, Alarms, Detectors, Cameras & Monitoring Systems), By End-User (Independent Homes, Residential Apartments and Condominiums, Others), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Connected Home Security Systems Market size was valued at USD 10.39 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 30.89 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.60% from 2019 to 2026.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=30792

Browse in-depth TOC on "Connected Home Security Systems Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Connected Home Security Systems Market Overview

With the widespread use of IoT and smartphones, it is now much easier to set up connected home security systems. There are many easy do-it-yourself kits or full-blown installation setups which makes this task even easier. Connected home security systems are generally subscription-based services that come with 24x7 customer support. Customer support is handled mainly by professionals who look after emergencies such as fire to contact the authorities.

The connected home security systems market is primarily being driven by the increasing use of IoT-based technologies, and smart devices, increasing purchasing power, and the growing awareness of home security and monitoring. Alongside these primary factors, the growing concerns regarding carbon footprint and safety concerns, are also contributing to the increase in the demand for connected home security systems.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The "Global Connected Home Security Systems Market" is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The "Global Connected Home Security Systems Market" study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Honeywell Total Connect, Comcast, Verizon, Cocoon, Lifeshield, ADT, Samsung, Panasonic, Vivint, Petzi.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Connected Home Security Systems Market into Connectivity, Product Type, End-User, and Geography.

Connected Home Security Systems Market, by Connectivity

Bluetooth



Wi-Fi



RFID/NFC



Others

Connected Home Security Systems Market, by Product Type

Locks & Sensors



Alarms



Detectors



Cameras & Monitoring Systems

Connected Home Security Systems Market, by End-User

Independent Homes



Residential Apartments and Condominiums



Others

Connected Home Security Systems Market, by Geography

North America

U.S



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



U.K



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Rest of Asia Pacific

ROW

Middle East & Africa

&

Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Wireless Security Market By Type (Wireless Home Security, Wireless Network Security), By End-User (Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Commercial & Residential, Defense, Automotive), By Geography, And Forecast

Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Market By Product (Landline PERS, Mobile PERS, and Standalone PERS), By Application (Home-based Users, Nursing Homes, Assisted Living Facilities), By Geography, And Forecast

Security Solutions Market By Type (Product, Services), By End Use (Commercial, Residential, Government, Healthcare), By Geography, And Forecast

Smart Home Security System Market By Product (Monitor System, Alarm System), By Application (Villa, Apartment), By Geography, And Forecast

Top 10 Smart Home Companies offering fine living experience through complete home solutions

Visualize Connected Home Security Systems Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research® provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductors & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Verified Market Research