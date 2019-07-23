Connected Home Study, 2019 - Global Market Forecast to 2024: DIY Solutions Remain Largest by Revenue Through 2024, But Managed Services is Growing Faster

DUBLIN, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Connected Home Market by Technology (AI, Data Analytics, IoT), Computing Type (Core Cloud & Edge), Service Provider (MNO & OTT), Application Type, User Interface, Connection Type, Communication Interface, Deployment Type, & Region 2019 - 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Select Report Findings

Connected switches will be a $7.4B global market by 2024

global market by 2024 Device installation and configuration will reach $5.1B globally by 2024

globally by 2024 DIY solutions remain largest by revenue through 2024, but managed services is growing faster

Facial recognition and other home identity management solutions will reach $3.3B globally by 2024

globally by 2024 Event-based network automation will be a key carrier-provided solution through the study period

5G-based access will grow rapidly, but combination of WiFi and cable/fiber will dominate through 2024

Report Coverage

This report assesses the connected home marketplace, including major industry players, and solutions. The role of AI, IoT, and supporting technologies is evaluated with an analysis of current market inhibitors and solutions. This report evaluates the connected home market by Technology (AI, Data Analytics, and IoT), Computing Type (Core Cloud and Edge), Service Provider (MNO and OTT), Application Type (Entertainment, Security, Energy, and Smart Vehicle Integrated), User Interface (Smart Speakers and Phones), Connection Type, Communication Interface, Deployment Type, and Region. The report evaluates both the DIY and managed service market including device installation and configuration, provisioning, access control, monitoring, and more.



The report includes analysis of immersive and interactive solutions including the use of virtual reality-based gaming and video watching as well as interfaces and equipment used including virtual controllers, gesture and motion sensors. The report also evaluates smart vehicle integrated applications including voice assistance, home configuration, emergency alerts, synchronization, and more. The report provides market forecasts for major market segments, sub-segments, and regional expectations for the period 2019 through 2024.

Market Review & Insights



The connected homes marketplace has been slow, but steady, building a firm base of support towards a projected high growth trajectory starting in 2021. In fact, consumer perceptions have evolved over the last two years towards the expectations that apartments, condos, and newly constructed detached homes should be move-in-ready with respect to connectivity. This equates to pre-wired Ethernet as well as some type of gateway device, such as a wireless broadband router, which is relied upon for connectivity outside the home via the Internet. Various local area wireless technologies are employed for device-to-device and device to controller communications. In addition, especially the older generation is appreciative of pre-established smart home devices ranging from smart plugs to Virtual Personal Assistants (VPA) that enable an ambient user experience for applications and services via a voice based control interface.



The connected home market is also to become much more robust with the integration of various artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. The publisher sees the evolution of smart speakers for consumer markets and intelligent agent solutions for the business segment aligning closely with the evolution of AI and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies in general. For example, the virtual personal assistant market is anticipated to hit a high-growth inflection point as open source software and APIs become available for application development.



AI engines behind leading smart home VPAs are rapidly improving, which includes a more conversational intelligence. As the interface between humans and computers evolves from an "operational" interface (Websites and traditional Apps) to an increasingly more "conversational" interface expectations about how humans communicate, consume content, use apps, and engage in commerce will change dramatically. The publisher has seen this in many instances as part of our Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) research practice focused on how AIoT solutions are being deployed to achieve more efficient IoT operations, improve human-machine interactions and enhance data management and analytics.



Many AIoT applications are currently retail product oriented and often focus on the implementation of cognitive computing in consumer appliances and smart home devices. For example, smart home technology would be considered a part of AIoT as smart appliances learn through human interaction and response. AIoT is transformational and mutually beneficial for solutions that involve both technologies as AI adds value to IoT through machine learning capabilities and IoT adds value to AI through connectivity, signaling and data exchange.



In terms of general consumer value perception, a large portion of the overall population remains reticent towards seeking help with smart home device configuration and integration. Part of this is due to an unwillingness to install/operate and part of it is due to security and privacy concerns, which are only reinforced by high profile connected home security breaches such as the one that recently was caused by a company that apparently misconfigured and Internet-facing database without a password.



These shortcomings and concerns are in contrast to the millennials and younger market segments that are completely accepting of a more DIY approach. The 16 to 25-year-old category is both particularly adept at smart home implementation and operation, yet often lacks the funds for more than basic connected home gear such as a smart speaker. For the younger demographic cost concerns outweigh other issues such as perceived privacy and security risks. Comparatively speaking, the baby boomer generation has relatively low interest and unwillingness to recognize the potential value of connected home app considering the trouble to set up and perceived usage risks.



Despite these challenges, the connected home industry is gaining ground as younger generations build their purchasing power and as older generations change homes into dwellings with built-in capabilities. In addition, major industry growth inhibitors, such as gateway interoperability, lack of true device plug-and-play, and concerns over privacy and security (and lack of communication to end-users about policies, procedures, and data-safe devices/ systems), are rapidly vanishing as the consumer electronics industry is eliminating roadblocks to consumer acceptance.



The connected home ecosystem is also benefiting as it rapidly expands beyond merely connected entertainment (TV, Receiver, DVD Recorder, Media Player, Gaming Consoles) to include many areas such as home and office equipment (Printer, VoIP Phone, etc.), personal consumer electronics (Wireless IP Camera, Smartphone, Tablet, Portable Media Players, Navigation Devices, etc.), energy management (Temperature, Lighting, Heating and Air Conditioning), safety, and smart consumer appliances (Washing Machine, Refrigerator, etc.), and more.



Longer-term, the publisher sees the combined connected home and smart appliance marketplace as transformation for consumer lifestyles. Tasks that were purely drudgery in the past are becoming much easier, and in some cases, actually engaging and fun as appliances also act as information and entertainment conduits by way of connected home solutions. In addition, major home appliances are increasingly becoming much easier to maintain and replace as the cloud-based as a service model transforms products into easy to use and informative services. We see this combined market as one that will help push the older generations towards an increasingly more connected home.



Report Benefits

Comprehensive connected home forecasts

Identify leading applications, services, and solutions

Identify key business strategies for connected homes

Identify opportunities and needs for vendor collaboration

Understand the connected homes ecosystem, players, and solutions

Learn about use cases, benefits and requirements for connected homes

Understand marketing strategies for connected home products and solutions

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Connected Home Fundamentals

2.3 Smart Products in the Connected Home

2.4 Connected Home System Elements

2.4.1 Voice Based Assistants

2.4.2 Connected Devices

2.4.3 Networking

2.4.3.1 Wireless Mesh Networks

2.4.3.2 IoT Wireless Protocols

2.5 Business Growth Challenges

2.5.1 Privacy and Preference Controls

2.5.2 Device Interoperability

2.5.3 Overcoming Technical Hurdles

2.5.4 Addressing Diversified Customer Needs

2.5.5 Non-Compliant Devices

2.6 Connected Home Benefits



3. Companies and Solutions

3.1 Abode

3.2 Amdocs

3.3 Amazon

3.4 Apple Inc.

3.5 ARM Holdings

3.6 Arrayent Inc.

3.7 August Home Inc.

3.8 Axiros

3.9 Blue Clover Devices

3.10 Bosch

3.11 Chamberlain Group

3.12 Cognitive Systems Corp.

3.13 Crestron Electronics Inc.

3.14 Ecobee

3.15 Ecovacs Robotics

3.16 Essence Group

3.17 General Electric

3.18 Google

3.19 Hewlett-Packard

3.20 Honeywell

3.21 Hubitat

3.22 Insteon

3.23 Jasper (Cisco)

3.24 Kangaroo

3.25 Lexi Devices Inc.

3.26 LG Electronics

3.27 Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc.

3.28 Marvell

3.29 Mycroft

3.30 Nest (Google)

3.31 Netgear

3.32 Netgem

3.33 Oregan Networks Ltd.

3.34 Philips

3.35 Proto Homes

3.36 Qualcomm

3.37 Scout Alarm

3.38 Samsung Electronics

3.39 SharkNinja

3.40 SmartThings

3.41 Technicolor

3.42 Whirlpool

3.43 Vera Control Ltd.

3.44 Wink



4. Select Organizations and Standards Groups

4.1 Consumer Technology Association

4.2 Ethernet Alliance

4.3 Home Technology Association

4.4 National Home Builders Association

4.5 Smart Homes and Buildings Association

4.6 WiFi Alliance

4.7 ZigBee Alliance

4.8 Z-Wave Alliance



5. Global Connected Homes by Target Market 2019 - 2024

5.1 Global Connected Home 2019 - 2024

5.2 Connected Home Living Space vs. Workspace 2019 - 2024

5.2.1 Connected Home by Office Type 2019 - 2024

5.3 Connected Home by Region 2019 - 2024

5.4 Connected Home by Dwelling Type 2019 - 2024



6. Global Connected Home Market by Apps and Solutions 2019 - 2024

6.1 Connected Home by Smart Product Segment 2019 - 2024

6.1.1 Connected Home by Home Security, Surveillance and Access Solutions 2019 - 2024

6.1.2 Connected Home by Smart Home Appliances 2019 - 2024

6.1.3 Connected Home Smart Home Media and Entertainment 2019 - 2024

6.1.3.1 Connected Home Smart Speaker and Virtual Private Assistant Enabled Devices 2019 - 2024

6.1.3.2 Connected Home Interactive Television and Video 2019 - 2024

6.1.3.3 Connected Home Console and Cloud-based Gaming 2019 - 2024

6.1.3.1 Connected Home Immersive Solution Devices 2019 - 2024

6.1.3.2 Connected Home Immersive Applications 2019 - 2024

6.1.4 Connected Home by Smart Energy Management 2019 - 2024

6.1.5 Connected Home to Smart Vehicle Integrated Applications 2019 - 2024

6.2 Connected Home by Deployment Type 2019 - 2024

6.2.1 Connected Home Do It Yourself (DIY) Solutions 2019 - 2024

6.2.2 Connected Home Managed Services 2019 - 2024

6.2.3 Connected Home Support and Maintenance 2019 - 2024

6.3 Connected Home Service Providers 2019 - 2024

6.3.1 Connected Home Customer Premise Equipment 2019 - 2024

6.3.2 Connected Home Applications by Network Operator 2019 - 2024

6.3.3 Connected Home Applications by OTT Service Provider 2019 - 2024

6.3.4 Connected Home by Connectivity Method 2019 - 2024

6.4 Connected Home by Technology 2019 - 2024

6.5 Connected Home by Cloud Computing Type 2019 - 2024



7. North America Connected Home Forecasts 2019 - 2024

7.1 North America Connected Home 2019 - 2024

7.2 North America Connected Home Living Space vs. Workspace 2019 - 2024

7.3 North America Connected Homes by Dwelling Type 2019 - 2024

7.4 North America Connected Home by Country 2019 - 2024

7.5 North America Connected Home Applications 2019 - 2024

7.6 North America Connected Home by Deployment Type 2019 - 2024

7.7 North America Connected Home Service Providers 2019 - 2024

7.8 North America Connected Home by Technology 2019 - 2024

7.9 North America Connected Home by Cloud Computing Type 2019 - 2024



8. Europe Connected Home Forecasts 2019 - 2024

8.1 Europe Connected Home 2019 - 2024

8.2 Europe Connected Home Living Space vs. Workspace 2019 - 2024

8.3 Europe Connected Home by Dwelling Type 2019 - 2024

8.4 Europe Connected Home by Country 2019 - 2024

8.5 Europe Connected Home Applications 2019 - 2024

8.6 Europe Connected Home by Deployment Type 2019 - 2024

8.7 Europe Connected Home Service Providers 2019 - 2024

8.8 Europe Connected Home by Technology 2019 - 2024

8.9 Europe Connected Home by Cloud Computing Type 2019 - 2024



9. Asia Pacific Connected Home Forecasts 2019 - 2024

9.1 APAC Connected Home 2019 - 2024

9.2 APAC Connected Home Living Space vs. Workspace 2019 - 2024

9.3 APAC Connected Homes by Dwelling Type 2019 - 2024

9.4 APAC Connected Home by Country 2019 - 2024

9.5 APAC Connected Home Applications 2019 - 2024

9.6 APAC Connected Home by Deployment Type 2019 - 2024

9.7 APAC Connected Home Service Providers 2019 - 2024

9.8 APAC Connected Home by Technology 2019 - 2024

9.9 APAC Connected Home by Cloud Computing Type 2019 - 2024



10. Middle East and Africa Connected Home Forecasts 2019 - 2024

10.1 MEA Connected Home 2019 - 2024

10.2 MEA Connected Home Living Space vs. Workspace 2019 - 2024

10.3 MEA Connected Homes by Dwelling Type 2019 - 2024

10.4 MEA Connected Home by Country 2019 - 2024

10.5 MEA Connected Home Applications 2019 - 2024

10.6 MEA Connected Home by Deployment Type 2019 - 2024

10.7 MEA Connected Home Service Providers 2019 - 2024

10.8 MEA Connected Home by Technology 2019 - 2024

10.9 MEA Connected Home by Cloud Computing Type 2019 - 2024



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g5bthr

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

