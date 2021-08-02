Connected Insurance (CI) partners with Swiss Re to launch its first embedded cyber protection for the digital-savvy consumers - "The Digital-Life Insurance."

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We live in an increasingly digital world, and new digital platforms such as financial apps, social networks, e-commerce, smart homes, and the new environment of remote working are associated with growing cyber risks. Recent researches clearly show that most consumers are concerned about cyber threats, but only a few know that personal cyber insurance products are available.

To address this gap, Connected Insurance has partnered with Swiss Re to create The Digital-Life Insurance . This multi-layered cyber protection offers personal cyber insurance to individuals and families. The product provides innovative risk prevention tools that help consumers protect themselves and their electronic devices against cyber-attacks.

"We have redesigned the traditional personal cyber insurance to be more relevant, affordable, and easy to purchase. Unlike traditional cyber insurance products, The Digital-Life Insurance adds additional layers of prevention and proactive protection. We use an AI chatbot to create a digital fingerprint of the customers and help them to reduce their exposure to cyber-attacks. We are happy that Swiss Re, one of the most highly regarded institutions in the insurance industry, has decided to partner with us to explore these new frontiers." Said Arik Shpak Chief Insurance Officer at Connected Insurance.

Bituach Haklai Insurance is the first insurance carrier in Israel to offer this innovative solution. The solution includes 24x7 incident response and advanced smart home risk mitigation services from Surance.ai. The wording and coverages of The Digital-Life Insurance policy were built and adapted to fit the perils of the new digital age and to suit the needs of the digital-savvy consumers.

"We paired with Connected Insurance and Bituach Haklai insurance as we saw in them partners capable of complementing our cyber offering to serve end customers. The COVID-19 crisis has increased the awareness of households around cyber risks and led to new needs for coverage. To meet these needs, digital distribution and added value services are key." Said Arnaud R. Kopp, Solutions Lead in the Mediterranean region of Swiss Re.

The Digital-Life Insurance was designed to fit distribution via digital platforms such as payment apps, digital banks, and e-commerce platforms, allowing response to a rapidly growing demand for insurance solutions embedded in the digital and always-connected world.

"Protecting ourselves against the ever-growing cyber threat landscape starts with strong personal cyber hygiene. By combining Swiss Re's state-of-the-art personal cyber insurance offering with Connected Insurance's risk prevention technology, we have created a powerful solution for individuals to take their cyber resilience to the next level." Said Fabian Willi, Head Cyber Solutions Sales & Delivery of Swiss Re

