Connected Living Room Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $75.6 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.2%

The Global Connected Living Room Market size is expected to reach $75.6 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 9.2% CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Market Players

Hitachi, Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

LG Electronics, Inc. (LG Corporation)

Panasonic Corporation

Netflix, Inc.

Google LLC

Apple, Inc.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Motorola Mobility Holdings. Inc. (Lenovo Group Limited)

Connected living room is characterized as a living room setting involving numerous interconnected devices that offer ease of function. People use various intelligent technologies in their everyday lives to enhance their experiences and can easily operate those devices. It is a requirement that all devices have the communication technologies needed to connect to the Internet and to one another.



New consumer items including the digital video recorder, digital set-top box, home theatre systems, gaming consoles, and media players such as Blu-ray players have entered the living room owing to inventions and developments in the consumer electronics sector. A number of factors have contributed to the living room becoming the centre of the home's digital entertainment.



The starting of the transition towards digitalization, which makes the usage and media content storage very user friendly and highly convenient, has been one of these important causes. With the development of technology, consumers' attitudes are becoming more affluent and hostile to standard home entertainment, and they are consequently demanding increasing amounts of technology.



Due to the nature of this sector, it has the problem of retaining and expanding its customer base. Currently, living spaces are brimming with devices for pleasure and amusement, accompanied by a tangled web of wires and complications.

Therefore, customers want something that can assist them operate every gadget in their home with just a single system that fits conveniently in their hands, a condition that is fulfilled by the connected living rooms.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The pandemic increased the demand for smart home energy-saving gadgets that monitor energy usage and minimize utility bills. Similarly, it led to an increase in demand for smart TVs, interactive set-top boxes, streaming devices with voice control, and other related products.

Various market participants observed an increase in demand for voice-controlled smart home gadgets as thelockdown period lengthened due to an increase in instances. Thus, the COVID-19 outbreak restriction boosted the connected living room market.

Market Growth Factors

Growing Demand for Connected Living Rooms

The need for connected living rooms has increased significantly in both developed and developing nations. Increasing consumer preference for high-quality content-viewing gadgets over traditional television devices is one of the primary reasons. The propensity of customers to integrate advanced interactive elements into home entertainment systems with advanced software technology has propelled the widespread use of multimedia streaming and networking.

Interconnectivity And Its Ease Facilitates Remote Monitoring

From smart security devices and speakers to lights and televisions, connecting these gadgets have proved to increase the productivity of living rooms. Integrating smart devices and services has emerged as a practical method for monitoring a large array of home-based systems. This connectivity enables customers to remotely control and monitor thermostats, programme interior and outdoor lighting, and more without moving. Additionally, this reduces utility costs and other home expenses.

Marketing Restraining Factor

Lack Of Awareness Among Consumers May Increase Risks of Security

In addition to its many advantages, the connected living room pose a number of possible obstacles for users and industry. The biggest security dangers facing an internet connected living room are pre-existing internet threats that leverage LRCD weaknesses to identify new attack vectors. LRCDs may retain the personal or financial information of users, making them prime targets for cybercriminals wishing to inflict economic or psychological harm.

Scope of the Study

By Application

Video Streaming

Audio Streaming

Gaming

By Device Type

Smart TVs

Gaming Consoles

PC/Laptop

Smart phones

Tablets

Smart Speakers

By Geography

North America

US



Canada



Mexico



Rest of North America

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Russia



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Singapore



Malaysia



Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil



Argentina



UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Nigeria



Rest of LAMEA

