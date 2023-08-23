Connected Logistics Market to grow by USD 62.28 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Effective management of temperature-sensitive products to boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The connected logistics market size is estimated to grow by USD 62,287.98 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23.32%. The growth momentum will progress during the forecast period. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 36%. North America is estimated to contribute 36% to the growth by 2027. The prevalence of technology in supply chain and distribution management is driving this trend. The region's substantial market share is supported by strong information and communication technology infrastructure along with strong global connectivity. Furthermore, leading logistics providers such as DHL, GENCO, and Lineage Services are creating growth prospects for companies in the market. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Connected Logistics Market

Connected Logistics Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on mode of transportation (roadways, railways, airways, and waterways), type (Software services, IT services, and Hardware services), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The roadways segment will account for a major share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Connected logistics significantly improve transportation operations by facilitating better routing, optimal asset utilization, and better customer service. Accurate fuel cost estimation and route selection are among the benefits that contribute to the growth of connected logistics in the road sector. For the global supply chain, cold storage is critical, and connected logistics facilitate real-time temperature monitoring, helping transport managers and regulators prevent problems. such as product damage. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Connected Logistics Market – Market Dynamics

Key Driver

Effective management of temperature-sensitive products is a key factor driving market growth. Inefficient supply chain structures, especially in developing countries, play a central role in significant product losses. Poor temperature management and failure to comply with storage regulations largely explain the deterioration of temperature-sensitive items. To solve these problems, companies are adopting technologies such as IoT-enabled smart refrigerators, analytics, and cloud solutions. In addition, Custom-connected logistics systems skillfully handle temperature-sensitive items in different climates. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The increasing adoption of IoT in SCM systems is a major trend in the market.

Significant Challenge

Technical glitches in the use of connected logistics are challenging the market growth.

What are the key data covered in this Connected Logistics Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the connected logistics market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the connected logistics market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the connected logistics market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of connected logistics market companies

Connected Logistics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 23.32% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 62,287.98 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 22.51 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Amazon.com Inc., AT and T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nokia Corp., Oracle Corp., ORBCOMM Inc., PTC Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SAP SE, Siemens AG, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Thales Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

