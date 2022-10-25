Connected Logistics Market to record USD 47.08 Bn incremental growth; Driven by Effective Management Of Temperature-sensitive Products -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Connected Logistics Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 47.08 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 22.08% during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of the drivers, trends, and challenges impacting the future of the market. Understand how the purchase of the report can have a direct impact on your revenue. Download Free Sample Report

Connected Logistics Market: Segmentation Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Connected Logistics Market 2022-2026

This market research report segments the connected logistics market by type (software services, IT services, and hardware services) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The North American region led the connected logistics market in 2021, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to register the highest incremental growth. Robust ICT infrastructure and superior connectivity to global locations are the key reasons behind the region's high market share. In addition, the presence of leading supply chain service providers such as DHL, GENCO, and Lineage Services has created significant growth opportunities for vendors operating in North America.

The market will observe increased demand for software services from end-users during the forecast period. The software services segment of the market includes on-premise and cloud-based software services used to meet the requirements of connected logistics. Vendors are offing cloud-based connected logistics solutions to attract logistics service providers that seek low-cost and flexible information technology solutions. This is driving the growth of the segment.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request Free Sample Report

Global Connected Logistics Market: Key Driver

The effective management of temperature-sensitive products is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The lack of efficient supply chain systems, especially in developing countries is resulting in an increase in the wastage of food and pharmaceutical products. Also, some of the storage networks in developing countries always do not follow the desired temperature levels prescribed by regulatory guidelines. This increases the wastage of temperature-sensitive products such as drugs and hampers the treatment process in healthcare service and delivery centers.

To overcome these challenges, organizations are increasingly adopting smart refrigerators backed with IoT, analytics, and cloud computing solutions. Connected logistics systems ensure that the perishable products that are temperature sensitive, are stored in desired temperature levels throughout the supply chain. Thus, the increasing need for effective management of temperature is expected to foster the growth of the market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increasing adoption of IoT in SCM systems will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2022-2026.

Connected Logistics Market: Increasing adoption of IoT in SCM systems

Logistics operators are increasingly adopting IoT in SCM systems to track shipments in real time. IoT-enabled devices and applications are being implemented to track the movement of refrigerated containers, also known as reefers, on cargo ships. Perishable goods and vaccines should be preserved under the required temperature ranges to avoid any kind of damage. Refrigeration systems can malfunction due to technical faults in cold chain storage systems. IoT technologies can help to detect and control such technical faults at the early stages, allowing one to take necessary steps to avoid damage to the products stored in cold storage facilities. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Learn more about the other global trends impacting the future of market research. Buy Full Report Now

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights.

Related Reports:

Global Air Freight Services Market 2022-2026: Technavio segments the global air freight services market by end-user (manufacturing, retail, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The manufacturing industry is the prime end-user in the market. APAC will have the largest market share. View Report Snapshot Here

Global Airfreight Forwarding Market 2022-2026: Technavio segments the airfreight forwarding market by application (manufacturing industry, retail industry, and other industries) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America). View Report Snapshot Here

Connected Logistics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.08% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 47.08 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 21.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Amazon.com Inc., AT and T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., ORBCOMM Inc., PTC Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SAP SE, Siemens AG, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Thales Group, and ALE International Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Software services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Software services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Software services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Software services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Software services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 IT services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on IT services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on IT services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on IT services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on IT services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Hardware services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Hardware services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Hardware services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Hardware services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Hardware services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Accenture Plc

Exhibit 93: Accenture Plc - Overview



Exhibit 94: Accenture Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Accenture Plc - Key news



Exhibit 96: Accenture Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Accenture Plc - Segment focus

10.4 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 98: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 101: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 AT and T Inc.

Exhibit 103: AT and T Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 104: AT and T Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 105: AT and T Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: AT and T Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 107: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 110: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 112: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 113: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 116: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 119: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 121: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 124: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 126: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 129: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 SAP SE

Exhibit 131: SAP SE - Overview



Exhibit 132: SAP SE - Business segments



Exhibit 133: SAP SE - Key news



Exhibit 134: SAP SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: SAP SE - Segment focus

10.12 Siemens AG

Exhibit 136: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 137: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 139: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Siemens AG - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 141: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 142: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 143: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 144: Research methodology



Exhibit 145: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 146: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 147: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio