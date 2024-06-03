Connected Mining Market size is set to grow by USD 41.62 billion from 2024-2028, Growth of mining industry boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global connected mining market size is estimated to grow by USD 41.62 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 23.69% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global connected mining market 2024-2028

Connected Mining Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 23.69% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 41628.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 19.94 Regional analysis North America, APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa, and Europe Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key countries US, China, Australia, Canada, and South Africa Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Accenture Plc, Alastri Software, Caterpillar Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Epiroc AB, Hexagon AB, Hitachi Ltd., Intellisense.Io, Komatsu Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Micromine Ltd., Mining TAG, Rockwell Automation Inc., SAP SE, Symboticware Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Thales Group, Trimble Inc., and Wipro Ltd.

Market Driver

The connected mining market is experiencing significant growth due to the adoption of mobile technologies in the mining industry. Mobile solutions offer real-time access to mining operations data, enabling enterprises to monitor exploration and supply more efficiently. GPS-enabled fleet management systems help track equipment and cargo vehicles' positions. Rugged mobile devices provide offline functions and hazard reporting, enhancing mining operations' flexibility and mobility.

These technologies create a common platform for information exchange, benefiting industries like mining, food and beverage, and pharmaceuticals. The use of mobile devices and applications in mining is expected to continue driving market growth over the forecast period.

The Connected Mining market is experiencing significant growth with the integration of technology in mining operations. Productivity and profitability are key drivers in this sector, with technologies like Proactive maintenance, Real-time monitoring, and Surface mining automation leading the trend. These technologies enable predictive analysis, reducing downtime and increasing efficiency.

Challenges such as data collection and network connectivity are being addressed through advancements in cloud technology and IoT devices. Additionally, Autonomous mining and drilling technologies are gaining traction, offering increased safety and productivity. Overall, the Connected Mining market is transforming the mining industry, making operations more efficient and profitable.

Market Challenges

The connected mining market faces significant challenges from cybersecurity threats. With the increasing adoption of IT solutions and advanced technologies, the risk of data breaches and equipment disruption grows. Vendors must continuously upgrade their IT systems to meet regulatory guidelines, increasing costs and complexity. Cyberattacks can lead to financial loss and operational disruption, making robust cybersecurity essential for market growth.

The Connected Mining market is experiencing significant growth, with technologies like 5G, IoT, and advanced analytics playing crucial roles. However, this market also faces challenges. One challenge is ensuring network coverage in remote mining locations. Another is securing these networks against cyber threats.

Additionally, integrating various technologies and ensuring interoperability can be complex. Furthermore, implementing these technologies requires a substantial investment. Despite these challenges, the benefits of Connected Mining, such as increased efficiency and productivity, make it a worthwhile endeavor for mining companies.

1.1 Surface mining- The surface mining segment, which includes open-pit mining as its most common technique, dominates the connected mining market. This is due to the high demand for minerals like bauxite, iron ore, and copper ore, primarily extracted through open-pit mining, and their applications in industry. Connected surface mining offers benefits such as high productivity and low operating costs, making it profitable for large-scale operations. The shift from underground mining to open-pit mining in emerging economies is driving the growth of this segment.

Research Analysis

In the Connected Mining Market, Industrial IoT plays a pivotal role in enhancing operational efficiency and productivity. Big data analysis and simulation technology enable real-time data sharing between people and machines, facilitating proactive maintenance and two-way communications. Cloud-based solutions offer cost-effective implementation processes, while third-party applications expand functionality.

Plant safety is a top priority, with AI and digital transformation driving advanced safety measures. Communication and collaboration platforms foster a culture of advanced technology adoption, ensuring sustainability. Financial constraints are addressed through operational cost savings and productivity improvements. Workforce retraining is essential for successful digitalization, ensuring a seamless transition to the new technological landscape.

Market Research Overview

The Connected Mining market refers to the integration of technology and mining operations to enhance efficiency, productivity, and safety. This includes the implementation of technologies such as IoT sensors, automation, and data analytics to optimize resource utilization and improve decision-making. The market is driven by the need to reduce costs, increase productivity, and ensure environmental sustainability in the mining industry.

The use of connected technologies also enables real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance, reducing downtime and improving operational performance. The market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to increasing demand for natural resources and the ongoing digital transformation in the mining sector.

