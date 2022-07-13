Connected Mining Market to Garner $32.63 Bn, Globally, by 2031 at 13.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in internet of things (IoT), increase in investment in simulation technology have boosted the growth of the global connected mining market

PORTLAND, Ore., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Connected Mining Market by Component (Solution, Services), by Deployment Mode (On-Premise, Cloud), by Organization size (Large Enterprises, SME's), by Mining Type (Surface, Underground), by Application (Exploration, Processing and Refining, Transportation): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". As per the report, the global cider industry generated $9.45 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $32.63 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Rise in internet of things (IoT), increase in investment in simulation technology have boosted the growth of the global connected mining market. However, dearth of skilled workforce and surge in operational cost along with productivity challenges hinder the market growth. On the contrary, increased inclination toward digitization to improve business operations and advent of 5G technology are expected to unlock lucrative opportunities in the future.

Download Report Sample (315 Pages PDF with Insights) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17372

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic positively affected the demand for connected mining due to rapid adoption of emerging technologies such as industrial internet of things (IIoT), artificial intelligence-powered solution, cloud-based technologies, and big data.

As connected mining support company in taking one step toward digitization, its demand increased during the pandemic.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the connected mining market:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/17372

The solution segment dominated the market

By component, the solution segment held the lion's share in 2021, accounting for around two-thirds of the global connected mining market, due to adoption of connected mining provides numerous benefits such as, improve worker safety by tracking mine workers, monitoring entrances or exits, evacuation status, and receiving alerts. However, the services segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period, as connected mining service reduces IT-related complexities and maximizes the firm efficiency with the elimination of the manual process.

The cloud segment to register the highest CAGR through 2031

By development mode, the cloud segment is anticipated is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 15.9% from 2022 to 2031, due to rise in adoption of cloud-based connected mining and low cost and easier maintenance. However, the on-premise segment held the lion's share in 2021, contributing to more than half of the global connected mining market.

Europe to manifest the highest CAGR by 2031

By region, the global connected mining industry across Europe is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period, due to high rate of adoption of technologies, such as operational analytics & data processing, remote monitoring, and mine safety systems and solution. However, the market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the market, owing to rapid technological advancements, digitization of economies, and government initiatives.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17372

Key market players

ABB Ltd.

Accenture

Cisco Systems Inc.

Hexagon

IBM Corporation

Rockwell Automation Inc.

SAP SE

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

Trimble Inc.

>> LIMITED-TIME OFFER << Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Premium Report

Licence Type: Single User + Covid Impact

Licence Type: Five User License

Licence Type: Enterprise User License

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

hthttps://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Similar Reports:

Metaverse Market Expected to Reach $1,237.0 Billion by 2030

Satellite Broadband Communication in Public Safety Market Expected to Reach $10.76 Billion by 2030

B2B Telecommunication Market Expected to Reach $181.35 Billion by 2030

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research