Connected Nation releases 2025 national impact report, launches interactive digital empowerment dashboard

BOWLING GREEN, Ky., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Connected Nation (CN) today announced the release of its 2025 Digital Empowerment Impact Report alongside the launch of a new Digital Empowerment Dashboard, offering a dynamic, data-driven look at how digital inclusion efforts are improving lives across the country.

Together, the report and dashboard highlight CN's growing impact in expanding access to broadband, building digital skills, and creating pathways to economic opportunity. In 2025 alone, CN trained more than 35,000 individuals nationwide, marking its largest year of digital empowerment impact to date.

This report and dashboard reflect the reach of our digital empowerment work and the impact it has across the country. Post this

"Access to technology alone isn't enough. People need the skills, confidence, and support to use technology in ways that improve their daily lives," said Heather Gate, Executive Vice President, Digital Inclusion, CN. "Through our digital empowerment work, we're helping communities build digital skills, strengthen local partnerships, and create new opportunities for education, employment, health care, and connection. This report and dashboard reflect both the reach of that work and the real impact it's having in communities across the country."

The Digital Empowerment Dashboard provides an interactive experience, allowing users to engage with real-time data, explore measurable outcomes, and better understand the scope of digital inclusion efforts. The platform also integrates community stories, giving a human perspective to the data and illustrating how connectivity is transforming lives.

"The dashboard gives us a quantitative view of the breadth and scope of our work — while also reflecting the real impact on people's lives," said Colin Reilly, Vice President, Data Strategy & Technical Services, CN. "It allows stakeholders to better understand where progress is happening and where more work is needed."

At the same time, the 2025 Digital Empowerment Impact Report provides a comprehensive overview of CN's initiatives, including digital skills training, workforce development, community engagement, and emerging areas such as AI literacy. It underscores the importance of pairing infrastructure investments with hands-on support to ensure all individuals can fully participate in today's digital economy. The Digital Empowerment Dashboard complements the report by making data more accessible, transparent, and actionable for policymakers, partners, and communities.

As CN celebrates 25 years of service in 2026, with more than 21 million people impacted nationwide, these new tools reflect the organization's continued commitment to scaling impact, strengthening partnerships, and advancing innovative solutions to close the Digital Divide.

To learn more, view the dashboard, and access the full report, visit: https://connectednation.org/services/digital-empowerment or bit.ly/CNDigitalEmpowerment.

About Connected Nation: Marking its 25th anniversary in 2026, the national nonprofit's mission is to improve lives by providing innovative solutions that expand access to and increase the adoption and use of broadband (high-speed internet) and its related technologies for all people. Everyone belongs in a Connected Nation. Learn more at connectednation.org.

SOURCE CONNECTED NATION, INC.