Connected Navigation Systems to Drive Growth in the In-Vehicle Navigation Services Market Through 2030

The "Growth Opportunities for In-vehicle Navigation Services" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

DUBLIN, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Navigation systems are among the initial in-vehicle innovations added for consumer convenience that have evolved as more technological advancements emerge. With in-vehicle connectivity, use cases for in-vehicle navigation systems have expanded, allowing new opportunities for in-vehicle navigation services.

The analyst has interviewed thought leaders among Tier I suppliers, technology and mapping providers, and various distinct ecosystem players to create this growth opportunities for in-vehicle navigation services insight.

The research covers the following areas:

  • Evolution of in-vehicle mapping technology and road map of in-vehicle navigation services:
  • Overview on in-vehicle navigation market ecosystem
  • Current market scenario and future outlook
  • Trends and services that aid market growth
  • Automotive navigation ecosystem players across mapping and Tier I suppliers
  • OEM navigation services portfolio
  • Services market sizing forecast

The study focuses on the European and North American automotive industry and forecasts the in-vehicle navigation services market based on in-vehicle connected navigation systems, OEM-enabled services, and the anticipated future of location-based services. The report also analyzes the top growth opportunities for OEMs, Tier I suppliers, and map providers in the automotive connected navigation industry. The research study period is 2022-2030, using a base year of 2022 for all market forecasts.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Growth Environment

  • Key Findings
  • In-vehicle Navigation Supplier Value Chain
  • In-vehicle Mapping Evolution
  • The Evolution of In-vehicle Navigation Systems and Services
  • In-vehicle Navigation Ecosystem
  • Comparative Analysis of EV Charging Vendors
  • Comparative Analysis of Real-time Traffic Information Vendors
  • In-house OEM Technology over Smartphone Mirroring
  • Case Study: General Motors (GM) Smart IVI will Challenge Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • Market Landscape: In-vehicle Navigation Future Outlook
  • Attributes Shaping Navigation
  • Mapping Supplier Summary
  • Tier I Supplier Summary
  • OEM Brand In-vehicle Navigation Service Overview
  • OEM Market Supplier Overview

3. In-vehicle Navigation Trends

  • Attributes Shaping Navigation
  • Industry Trends
  • HD Map Layers: In-vehicle Navigation HD Map Characteristics
  • HD Maps
  • Crowdsourced Vision for Real-time Mapping
  • Voice-based Navigation
  • AI to Enhance Mapping Technology
  • AR/XR to Enhance the Next-gen In-vehicle Motion Experience
  • Growth in Revenue with Location-based Connected Navigation

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Market Segmentation
  • Key Competitors
  • Growth Metrics
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Current In-vehicle Navigation Services
  • Future In-vehicle Navigation Services
  • Connected Navigation Services Revenue: Forecast Assumptions
  • Navigation System Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
  • Connected Navigation System Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
  • Connected Navigation Services Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis
  • Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

5. Mapping Supplier Profiles

  • HERE Technologies
  • TomTom
  • NavInfo
  • Google Maps
  • Mapbox
  • Mapping Supplier Summary

6. Tier I Supplier Profiles

  • Harman
  • Panasonic
  • Continental
  • Bosch
  • Tier I Supplier Summary

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis: OEM Brand Profiles

  • OEM In-vehicle Navigation Service Overview
  • OEM Market Supplier Overview
  • BMW Navigation Highlights and Navigation Connected Services
  • Ford Navigation Highlights and Navigation Connected Services
  • GM Navigation Highlights and Navigation Connected Services
  • Hyundai Navigation Highlights and Navigation Connected Services
  • Mercedes-Benz Navigation Highlights and Navigation Connected Services
  • Stellantis Navigation Highlights and Navigation Connected Services
  • Tesla Navigation Highlights and Navigation Connected Services
  • Toyota Navigation Highlights and Navigation Connected Services
  • VW Navigation Highlights and Navigation Connected Services
  • Volvo Navigation Highlights and Navigation Connected Services

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Location-based Services
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Partnerships
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Navigation/Mapping Players Disrupting Automotive Ecosystem

9. Appendix

10. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/beatwf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

