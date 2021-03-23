Connected TV (CTV) Ad Supply Trends Report 2020: Global Programmatic CTV Ad Spend Increases 2.2x in "Year of CTV"

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixalate , a global ad fraud intelligence and marketing compliance platform, today released its Connected TV (CTV) Ad Supply Trends Report 2020 , a comprehensive look at programmatic CTV advertising throughout 2020.

The report analyzes the state of programmatic CTV advertising and provides a deep dive into programmatic CTV ad spend trends by global region, ad fraud (or invalid traffic, "IVT") in programmatic CTV advertising, and trends in the Roku and Amazon Fire TV app stores.

Key Findings:

CTV Advertising is growing at a fast rate

78% of US households are reachable via CTV programmatic advertising, up 56% year-over-year

122% increase in global programmatic ad spend in CTV over 2020

Ad Fraud (IVT) is still a significant problem in CTV

24% of CTV programmatic advertising was invalid traffic (IVT) in Q4 2020

Roku devices dominate the programmatic ad market

46% of programmatic ad spend in CTV went to Roku devices

Samsung, Apple, and Amazon come in at second, each with about 10% market share

Apple increased its ad market share by 379% from Q120 to Q420

CTV apps continue to embrace programmatic advertising

47% increase in Roku apps that support programmatic

13% increase in Amazon Fire TV apps that support programmatic

The report also looked at the top 10 apps on both the Roku and Amazon Fire TV platforms based on programmatic ad spend in Q4 2020.

What's inside the report

Pixalate's 2020 Connected TV Ad Spend Supply Trends Report includes:

State of the CTV ad marketplace

Programmatic ad spend in CTV by region

CTV device trends

App Store Insights

Top CTV apps

Top CTV operating systems

Top CTV Supply-side platforms (SSPs)

Download a free copy of the report here: 2020 Connected TV Ad Spend Supply Trends Report .

