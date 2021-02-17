Connected TV (CTV) App-Ads.txt Adoption Report, FY 2020: 80% of Roku & 62% of Amazon Fire TV top 500 apps have app-ads.txt

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixalate , a global ad fraud intelligence and marketing compliance platform, today released the industry's first Connected TV App-Ads.txt Reports for Roku Apps and Amazon Fire TV Apps , reviewing app-ads.txt adoption trends in 2020.

The reports analyze the state of app-ads.txt adoption among Connected TV (CTV) apps in the Roku and Amazon Fire TV Channel Stores ("Roku apps" and "Fire TV apps") in 2020. The IAB Tech Lab's Ads.txt / App-Ads.txt programs aim to "increase transparency in the programmatic advertising ecosystem" by allowing "to publicly declare the companies they authorize to sell their digital inventory."

Key Findings: 80% of the top 500 Roku apps* and 62% of the top 500 Fire TV apps had app-ads.txt by the end of 2020

Roku apps:

9% increase in total number of Roku apps with app-ads.txt (Q1 to Q4 2020)

80% of top 500 Roku apps* had app-ads.txt in Q4 2020

66% increase in 'Kids & Family' apps w/ app-ads.txt in 2020

31% of top 500 Roku apps* list Google on their app-ads.txt files

Amazon Fire TV apps:

10% increase in total number of Fire TV apps with app-ads.txt (Q1 to Q4 2020)

62% of top 500 Fire TV apps* had app-ads.txt in Q4 2020

34% of Fire TV apps in the 'News' category had app-ads.txt in 2020

49% of top 500 Fire TV apps* list Google on their app-ads.txt files

The reports also looked at the top 20 apps* with app-ads.txt on both Roku and Amazon Fire TV in 2020. Hulu and Sling TV led the way on Roku, while Sling TV and Tubi led on Amazon Fire TV.

*Note: "Top apps" are based on the number of programmatic ads sold, net of invalid traffic (IVT), as measured by Pixalate.

What's inside the report

Pixalate's 2020 Connected TV App-Ads.txt Reports for Roku Apps and Amazon Fire TV Apps include:

Roku & Fire TV app-ads.txt app adoption trends

Adoption by app category

Top Roku & Fire TV apps w/ app-ads.txt

Top supply partners (both direct and reseller partners)

Supply partners by category

Download free copies of the reports here: Roku App-Ads.txt Trends in 2020 and Amazon Fire TV App-Ads.txt Trends in 2020 .

About Pixalate

Pixalate, a global ad fraud intelligence and marketing compliance platform, works with brands and platforms to prevent invalid traffic and improve ad inventory quality. We offer the only system of coordinated solutions across display, app, video, and OTT/CTV for better detection and elimination of ad fraud. Pixalate is an MRC-accredited service for the detection and filtration of sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) across desktop and mobile web, mobile in-app, and OTT/CTV advertising. www.pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Q4 2020 CTV App-Ads.txt Reports (the "Report(s)"), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. The data has not been audited or reviewed by a third party, but the research and insights are grounded in Pixalate's proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources in the Reports and herein should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that – opinions – which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to apps available on the Roku and Amazon Fire TV channel stores and the inventory supply partners of such apps, derived from each app's app-ads.txt file. Pixalate does not independently verify third-party information (e.g. whether the information specified in app-ads.txt files is complete, current and accurate).

SOURCE Pixalate