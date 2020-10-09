Connected vehicle data provides real-time hurricane evacuation information for Departments of Transportation to facilitate faster, safer evacuation

During an evacuation, one of the biggest problems for traffic managers is how to avoid congestion on major escape routes. With the Moonshadow and Wejo live system, traffic management centers have up to date information on speeds and congestion from hundreds of thousands of driving vehicles within minutes. They can see when traffic is becoming congested and where they need to implement lane direction reversals to increase capacity. The system shows which alternate routes are still moving well and how traffic should be redirected. By playing back movement over time, they also have a good idea when and where the public is evacuating for the approaching hurricane.

The system will use data from Wejo as people are evacuating to get out of the path of an approaching hurricane.

"I am very excited to bring this ground-breaking work to our member states. Real time volumes are the most important piece of missing data that agencies need today, especially when monitoring severe weather events such as hurricanes," says, Denise Markow, Director of the Eastern Transportation Coalition. "Currently, transportation agencies must rely on archived, historical data to make real time operational decisions. Data from vehicles is the future and the Coalition is committed to pushing the innovation barrier to bring agencies critical information especially when it comes to cross border movements."

Wejo collects data from over 18 million active vehicles in the United States with close to 100 percent road coverage. Moonshadow receives 95% of the data from Wejo within 60 seconds of it leaving the vehicle and ingests it into Moonshadow Live Traffic, an online service based on Moonshadow's DB4IoT connected vehicle database engine. The University of Maryland CATT Lab has created scaling factors that aggregate the street mapping data every 30 minutes for each day of the week for every road segment. Moonshadow will use the UMD scaling factors to estimate the total amount of traffic on each road segment at any point in time.

Once the Eastern Transportation Coalition became aware of this new technology they rounded up seven of their member state DOTs to participate in a Proof of Concept for this fall. The result is an online system that shows speeds and volume estimates for the entire region within five minutes of real-time.

"In today's transportation planning world, the problem has been turning the vast amounts of available connected vehicle and mobility data into useful information that helps planners and agencies make informed decisions," says Eimar Boesjes, CEO of Moonshadow, "Our partnership with Wejo allows us to provide real-time data solutions to those in-need, to change the impact of future emergency situations on cities and the people that live in them."

Traffic managers from all six states can access the system from a web browser whether they are in the Traffic Management Center (TMC) or on the road. The maps update automatically every few minutes to show the latest data. Moonshadow Live Traffic is fully interactive and users can zoom in on any area to view the traffic situation in detail. Managers can also go back to any point in time in the last 24 hours to view the traffic conditions and even play back vehicle movement. The Wejo data is so exact that speed differences between lanes can be observed as well as where and how traffic is backing up.

Moonshadow Live Traffic using Wejo data is available for any area in the U.S. and can help DOTs, MPOs and cities to better understand evacuation traffic trends from hurricanes, fires, flooding or any other natural disaster.

About Wejo: Wejo provides access to the largest and most unique connected car data asset of its kind. They partner with automotive manufacturers to organize and enhance streams of authentic connected vehicle data, unlocking its value for drivers and public and private sector organizations. Wejo's data and insights are licensed to ethical, like-minded businesses – from traffic analysts to parking app developers, smart city planners to governments. Wejo specializes in vehicle data and processes billions of data points from thousands of sensors globally. Wejo analyzes this data and makes it accessible to create customer and economic value, enable safer driving and makes cities more liveable.

For more information and images please visit: https://www.wejo.com/news

About Moonshadow: Moonshadow Mobile, Inc. is an Oregon-based database technology company owned by a small group of founders, investors and employees. Our mission is to improve the way people understand, visualize, analyze and work with big data from connected vehicles and mobile devices. Moonshadow's founders, software engineers, database experts, sales and support staff are all dedicated to creating innovative technology – transformative software that breaks barriers and makes new things possible.

Moonshadow's patented Database for the Internet of Things (DB4IoT) makes connected vehicle databases with billions of records accessible in a map-based interactive user interface at unsurpassed speeds. Queries that take hours in traditional database engines are usually completed within minutes. DB4IoT is an online mobility analytics platform that provides transportation engineers and planners with the tools to derive actionable information from billions of mobile records without having to master complex query languages.

For more information http://www.db4iot.com/

About the Eastern Transportation Coalition: The Eastern Transportation Coalition is a partnership of 17 states and D.C. focused on connecting public agencies across modes of travel to increase safety and efficiency. Formerly the I-95 Corridor Coalition, the organization started as an informal group of transportation professionals working together to manage highway incidents that impacted travel across state lines. In the past 25 years the Eastern Transportation Coalition has evolved from a small, highway-focused group to more than 100 public agencies working together to address the pressing challenges facing the eastern corridor with a focus on Transportation Systems Management & Operations, Freight, and Innovation.

Today the Coalition represents the world's second largest economy and nearly 40% of the nation's GDP. The Eastern Transportation Coalition connects members with the data, people, resources and tools needed to create solutions and get them across the finish line.

For more information: https://tetcoalition.org/about-us/

