Connected Vehicle Industry Leader Tom Metzger Joins Emergency Safety Solutions as CEO

Visionary auto executive brings strong track record of innovation

and strategic leadership to ESS management team

HOUSTON, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emergency Safety Solutions, Inc. (ESS), creator of the Hazard Enhanced Location Protocol (H.E.L.P.™️) which revolutionizes vehicle hazard warning systems to help prevent crashes into disabled and vulnerable vehicles and their occupants, announced today it has appointed Tom Metzger as its new chief executive officer.

Tom Metzger, CEO, Emergency Safety Solutions

Metzger is an auto industry pioneer in connected vehicle technologies and brings to ESS a broad range of business and leadership experience, as well as a strong track record of success leading global auto industry tiered supplier companies. Metzger served more than 33 years in a range of leadership positions at Harman International Industries – which produces, designs, and engineers connected products for automakers, consumers, and professional markets. For the last five years, he served as President & Representative Director of Japan.

Between stints with Harman, Metzger served as senior vice president and general manager of SiriusXM's Connected Vehicle Services unit, and in the same role at Agero Connected Vehicle Services' ATX Group before it was acquired by SiriusXM in 2013. Prior to that, he worked at Harman International in Japan and Korea in a range of roles focused on connected solutions for automakers.

"Tom is a seasoned, dynamic leader and true auto industry innovator in the connected vehicle space, and we're honored to add him to the ESS team," said David Tucker, founder, chairman, and president of ESS. "He brings a wealth of telematics-based vehicle connectivity experience, and the deep relationships he's built over the years with automakers and tiered suppliers is second to none. We've been making great progress toward OEM adoption of H.E.L.P. as well as in the aftermarket product space, so his timing couldn't be better."

"Every once in a while, that rare opportunity comes around where you literally have a chance to change the world for the better, and that's why I chose to join ESS," added Metzger. "We have a product that can help prevent tens of thousands of deaths and hundreds of thousands of injuries globally as we scale up adoption, and I can't think of a greater personal and professional legacy than to achieve something like that."

With Metzger's appointment as CEO, ESS founder David Tucker will remain strategically focused on the company's growth as chairman and president. Co-founder Stephen Powers will retain his current role as chief operating officer.

About Emergency Safety Solutions, Inc.

Emergency Safety Solutions is a certified minority owned enterprise, whose suite of H.E.L.P. solutions deliver advance warning communications to drivers. The company's mission is to save lives by eliminating preventable crashes involving vulnerable vehicles that are disabled and stopped on or near active roadways. This growing safety issue affects more than 72,000 people yearly in the U.S., with 15,000 injured or killed.

