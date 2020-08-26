Connected World Honors Lisa Matta Among the 2020 Women of Technology

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Connected World® has honored Lisa Matta, Cofounder and VP of Product Management for Wi-Tronix, as a 2020 Women of Technology award winner.

Connected World®, a publication focusing on IoT, innovative technology, and influential media, is recognizing women who have helped create a diverse leadership effort in order to move the needle forward—especially in the IoT, AI security, and other emerging tech arenas within key verticals.

Lisa Matta, Cofounder and VP of Product Development for Wi-Tronix

The 2020 Women of Technology Award is compiled of nominations submitted by the industry and researched by the editorial team of Connected World with a total of 45 women chosen.

As a leader in technology for over 20 years, Lisa Matta innovates solutions that solve critical issues faced by the rail industry. She combines a talent for invention with a passion for education, providing a pathway for future innovators and leaders in her field. As a co-founder of Wi-Tronix, Lisa is named in five patents and has been instrumental in spearheading the design, development, test, and launch of new software and products. Lisa serves as Vice President of Product Management for Wi-Tronix, paving the roadmap for future company products. She continues to cultivate engineering skills in students at all levels through her volunteer work as an active member of the Society of Women Engineers and team manager and mentor in the STEAM youth organization, Destination Imagination where she recently coached an all-girls team to the Global Finals.

"From a young age I wanted to be challenged and take on new projects, and develop skills that make a difference, drive change and solve problems," said Lisa Matta. "As a mother, I take pride in empowering young children (especially girls) on STEM related activities. You never know what impact you may have on an individual and ultimately their future impact on the world as a whole."

Wi-Tronix is proud to have Lisa Matta on its Board of Directors, in addition to her role as a VP, driving the Safety, Efficiency, and Reliability of the Railroad industry forward.

