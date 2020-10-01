Connected2Fiber Celebrates 5 Years of Transforming Network Buying & Selling For the Connectivity Industry

BOSTON, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Connected2Fiber , the location engagement platform for network buyers and sellers, celebrates five years of operation today with record recent growth, including 275% revenue increase over the past two years, driven by net revenue retention rates exceeding 114%. Connected2Fiber has been transforming the go-to-market process for the connectivity industry since the official company start date of Oct. 1, 2015; five years later, it reflects on building a high-growth company in a transformative market.

Record Growth

A VC-funded SaaS company operating globally, Connected2Fiber built The Connected World , a platform that helps network operators and service providers more effectively develop, buy and sell connectivity. With over 12,000 active users, The Connected World includes more than 600 million unique locations actively tracked worldwide, 5,800 network service providers mapped by location.

Recent growth metrics include:

130% jump in platform users over the past year

More than 275% increase in Sales in past 2 years

In the past year, a 300% increase of unique locations actively tracked globally

Nearly $15 million in capital raised

in capital raised More than 150 service providers actively leveraging the platform to drive growth

Over 1 billion API queries across the ecosystem

"When we launched Connected2Fiber five years ago, we set out to develop the location source of truth for the connectivity industry and to fill an industry void for network operators and service providers needing to transact within an automated API economy. Digital transformation is happening across every industry and connectivity is strategic to enable and deliver these new services," says Ben Edmond , CEO and Founder of Connected2Fiber. "The market has offered its stamp of approval. But above and beyond any growth numbers, we're most proud of the innovative ecosystem we've created that's pushing global networks forward."

Recent Accomplishments

Over the past year alone, Connected2Fiber has grown its ecosystem, brand and funding pool. The company established or grew partnerships with Alluvion Communications , BeyondReach , IFN , MetroNet , OPTK Networks , TeraGo , Uniti Fiber , Vision Net and more. In January, Connected2Fiber won the PTC Award for "Outstanding Network Intelligence and Management Company," which celebrates "software (or hardware) capabilities that ensure the flexibility and reliability of today's and tomorrow's networks." In October 2019, Connected2Fiber announced that it entered into a growth capital term loan agreement with Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), which provided up to $1.5 million of new capital — just three months after releasing news about a $5.3 million round of funding.

"Thank you to our many customers, team members and partners over the past five years," continues Ben Edmond. "We're celebrating this milestone today because of your trust and support, and we look forward to continued growth in 2021 and beyond."

To learn more, visit www.connected2fiber.com .

About Connected2Fiber

Connected2Fiber is the location engagement platform for network buyers and sellers. The Connected World platform details and displays deep, trusted location-based insight and empowers users to leverage that insight to automate go-to-market processes around deal identification, account prioritization, and product pricing. Visit Connected2Fiber on the web at www.connected2fiber.com or follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/connected2fiber/ .

