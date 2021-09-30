Connected2Fiber Curates Verified Broadband Market Pricing Data on Over 2,100 Providers Globally

BOSTON, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Connected2Fiber , The Industry Cloud for Connectivity, announced today that it has surpassed the curation of over 2,100 broadband provider footprints globally in order to power a wide range of broadband-oriented use cases within The Connected World platform. The data collected by Connected2Fiber provides clarity on location-level serviceability, product availability (including upload and download speeds), associated pricing and other key attributes.

Trusted broadband insight is critical to making informed decisions in the current connectivity industry. By driving deep into the market and enabling an automated, ongoing curation process that details and updates broadband data with provider changes in coverage, capabilities, and cost, Connected2Fiber has created a key enabling engine for broadband-oriented decision making. As a result, Connected2Fiber has led the industry in working directly with carriers, MSPs and leading channel partners and their market offerings to enable insight into over 2,100 providers across the globe.

From a data attributes perspective, the team has collected information on the provider including coverage area, access medium type (such as fiber versus fixed wireless), bandwidth speeds available, activation and installation charges, monthly charges, contract terms, and ancillary fees like static IP addresses. The more provider data that's injected into the platform, the better equipped customers will be to gain invaluable insights into global broadband pricing, which improves their business operations by empowering them to respond quicker to SD-WAN bids or find new suppliers to solve coverage gaps, for example.

"We see the tremendous value in being the source of truth for broadband data in the connectivity industry," states J. Scott Nicholls, Director of Supplier Relations & Contracts at Connected2Fiber. "Over the past five years, Connected2Fiber has made the investment in tracking and updating broadband coverage, offering and pricing globally in order to provide our customers with high quality intelligence that help them make better business decisions. As we move into the future and see even more customers supporting SD-WAN conversions, work from home initiatives, and further network expansion projects, our continued investment in this area will pay significant dividends to our ecosystem and their clients."

