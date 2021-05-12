Connected2Fiber Earns A Place On Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2021

BOSTON, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Connected2Fiber, The Industry Cloud for Connectivity, has been named to Inc. magazine's annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2021. Hitting newsstands May 18 in the May/June 2021 issue, and as part of a prominent Inc.com feature, the list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of American companies that have created exceptional workplaces and company culture whether teams are operating in person or remotely. Connected2Fiber scored incredibly high in a variety of areas, in particular employee engagement and employee benefits, and the award is reflective of the emphasis that the company places on culture and talent. In 2020, Connected2Fiber was also featured in Forbes as a Best Startup Employer.

The technology company's SaaS-based platform, The Connected World, is purpose-built for the connectivity industry and intelligently automates network buying and selling activities for go-to-market teams. Connected2Fiber's ultimate mission to transform network buying and selling is one that is shared and pursued by all employees, creating a work environment that is collaborative and where the overall objective is well understood. Moreover, to foster a sense of collective ownership of the mission, each Connected2Fiber employee is granted stock options in the company regardless of seniority level. The organization's level of intentional investment in culture and people has resulted in historically low employee turnover and a high rate of internal promotion as the company rapidly grows. Furthermore, the company's competitive benefits and compensation packages are highly ranked and help attract new, high quality talent to the organization.

"To earn a spot on this list is exceptional but to do so during a pandemic demonstrates our unyielding commitment to fostering a best-in-class workplace for all of our employees," states Ben Edmond, Founder and CEO at Connected2Fiber. "We fundamentally believe that our success is a direct result of the quality of people that operate the business each day and our investment in people and culture will always be a top priority for us. We are proud to be recognized for living up to our commitment to our employees this year and we'll continue to do so each and every year."

Collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. singled out 429 honorees this year. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including management effectiveness, perks, and fostering employee growth. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine the company's overall score and ranking.

"The definition of a positive workplace has changed drastically over the past year," says Inc. magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Stocked fridges and nap pods were no longer perks many companies could rely on once work went remote. So, this year's list is even more important as it reveals organizations that continue to enrich the lives of its employees amid a pandemic."

