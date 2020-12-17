Connected2Fiber Helps US Signal Plan Midwest Fiber Builds and Transform Customer Experience

BOSTON, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Connected2Fiber , The Industry Cloud for Connectivity, announced today that US Signal , a leading Midwest data center provider offering connectivity, cloud hosting, colocation, data protection, and disaster recovery services, is leveraging The Connected World platform to strategically grow its 14,500+ mile network throughout the Midwest and transform its customer experience.

As a cloud-based managed services provider that owns its network end-to-end, US Signal uses Connected2Fiber's comprehensive, location-based insight as the basis for new network builds and identification of new potential partnerships. For instance, The Connected World platform is being leveraged to identify tenants along new network build paths in order to justify the cost and increase the economic return of the new construction. When it may be advantageous to partner with another connectivity provider on a project, US Signal leverages Connected2Fiber to search for network providers that would be ideal partners to service its customers along certain routes, navigating an increasingly complex network environment to improve the client experience.

Moreover, US Signal also participates in the wholesale ecosystem within The Connected World by automatically distributing their building lists to trusted partners using the platform. Speed in communicating updated serviceability to partners has increased dramatically as a result – moving from a process that took weeks or months to one that's now immediate.

"As a rapidly growing solutions provider with our own robust, secure fiber network at the core of our business, it was critically important for US Signal's ongoing success to gain a centralized view of our total addressable market in order to become even more efficient in our go-to-market operations," stated Amanda Regnerus, Executive Vice President of Business Development at US Signal. "Partnering with Connected2Fiber has provided this and much more - transforming the way we plan for customer success while simultaneously helping us maximize our return on investment for each network build."

"As soon as we onboarded with Connected2Fiber, our speed to market, visibility and customer experience made significant strides," added Chad Hohendorf, Vice President of Sales Operations at US Signal. "As we add new buildings and routes to our growing network footprint, the platform immediately updates the view internally and in our partners' systems. This value is in addition to the icing on the cake: the connections we've made to new clients and partners through Connected2Fiber's platform."

"We're thrilled to be working with US Signal, an impressive provider with a dedication to customized solutions and industry-leading customer service ," said Steve Leavitt, Vice President of Sales at Connected2Fiber. "Through The Connected World platform, US Signal is taking that client support to the next level and planning economically sound, data-supported fiber builds - ultimately providing more connectivity and critical data center solutions to America's Heartland."

About Connected2Fiber

Connected2Fiber is The Industry Cloud for Connectivity. The Connected World platform details and displays deep, trusted location-based insight and empowers users to leverage that insight to automate go-to-market processes around deal identification, account prioritization, and product pricing. Visit Connected2Fiber on the web at www.connected2fiber.com or follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/connected2fiber/ .

About US Signal

US Signal is a leading Midwest data center provider, offering connectivity, cloud hosting, colocation, data protection, and disaster recovery services — all powered by its wholly owned and operated, robust fiber network. US Signal also helps customers optimize their IT resources through the provision of managed and professional services.

