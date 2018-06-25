Connected2Fiber Launches Developer Portal to Build Trusted Partner Ecosystems

BOSTON, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Connected2Fiber, a leading cloud platform built for the connectivity industry, announced today the launch of The Connected World Developer Portal. The portal leverages APIs in the company's core platform, The Connected World, to provide development teams in the connectivity industry with several core capabilities designed to promote trusted sharing of network information within and across organizations.

The APIs include Network Intelligence, which surfaces insight related to the specific network providers servicing a particular geographic location, Business Intelligence, which provides data about tenants within those locations, and Serviceability Management, which dives deeper into the specific capabilities providers possess at the sites. The portal also enables Address Processing to validate addresses of particular locations according to USPS standards, helping in a variety of use cases including enrichment of CRM applications.

Customers and partners of all sizes and capabilities are already building applications and integrations with The Connected World APIs - from the largest carriers and MSOs to master agents and aggregators to next-generation service providers. The Developer Portal's goal is to enhance simplicity, speed and growth for those customers, enabling them to leverage Connected2Fiber's system of record for locations and to access the intelligence and workflows created within The Connected World.

"Connected2Fiber's Developer Portal is a reflection of our fundamental belief that openness and innovation will deliver cutting edge solutions and enable new streams of value for clients, partners and developers," said John Wright, CTO of Connected2Fiber. "The rapid pace of technological change demands transformation from the inside out and the outside in. By creating a collaborative ecosystem of leading networks and developers, we will be able to offer a complete suite of products, services, and experiences to meet our clients' needs today and in the future."

Connected2Fiber has teamed up with several leading companies, including Unitas Global, FiberLight, and Stratus Networks, to build and accelerate their API ecosystem. Earlier this year, Connected2Fiber's Network Finder API started providing clients with visibility into over 8.3 million locations and 2,319 physical network operators, and has now has processed over 100,000,000 location validations.

Connected2Fiber empowers network operators to create, standardize, enhance and share location serviceability, accelerating leads through the funnel, and unleashing growth.

