Connected2Fiber Launches New Website For Connectivity Sellers & Buyers

BOSTON, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Connected2Fiber, the Industry Cloud for Connectivity, announced today the launch of its new website at https://www.connected2fiber.com/

The new user experience will take connectivity sellers and buyers on a journey as to how Connected2Fiber's go-to-market platform can help their organization accelerate revenue growth through authoritative, location-based insights and applications. The website will also showcase customers that have realized significant revenue and productivity benefits from the solution as well as product demonstrations that reinforce how easy-to-use and impactful the technology can be for prospective customers.

"We are at a critical point in the telecommunications, and broader connectivity, industry where organizations need to think about how they make smarter, increasingly data-driven decisions regarding how to generate revenue while at the same time automating broken, heavily-manual processes." said Ben Edmond, CEO and Founder of Connected2Fiber "What we've built is an industry cloud platform for the connectivity space that addresses those challenges directly. We're excited that the new website will showcase how we can help providers more effectively compete in an exponentially growing space."

About Connected2Fiber

Connected2Fiber is the Industry Cloud for Connectivity, providing authoritative, location-based insight & applications to network sellers, buyers, and users. The Connected World platform details and displays deep, trusted location-based insight and empowers user to leverage that insight to automate go-to-market processes around deal participation, account targeting, and product pricing. Visit Connected2Fiber on the web at www.connected2fiber.com or follow us on Twitter @connected2fiber.

