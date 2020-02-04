Connected2Fiber Provides Unprecedented Prospect Targeting Capabilities and Network Expansion Insights to Uniti Fiber

"We have made considerable investments in our network and team as part of our overall growth strategy in the last year – Connected2Fiber is a critical part of that," states Joe Patton, Vice President Sales at Uniti Fiber. "Connected2Fiber provides the meaningful data and analysis we need to help us source, target and win new business based on real-time, location-based network and prospect data. We're able to slice and dice the data using an extremely user-friendly interface to make quick and quantifiable business decisions. It's a great partnership and one we expect to continue to boost our top line."

"Uniti Fiber is a shining example of how our go-to-market platform, from the location data powering it to the transformative applications that leverage this insight, can help to shape our customers' future," adds Ben Edmond , CEO and Founder of Connected2Fiber. "While our solutions provide the information necessary to win new business in the immediate term, our company and technology is about much more than that. The insights and level of detail at our customers' disposal enables them to make smart business decisions about staffing, market spend, expansion and more. We're looking forward to working with Uniti Fiber to fulfill these ambitions and discover even more game-changing use cases."

"Connected2Fiber's Market Explorer capability has been immensely beneficial in helping insert data-driven intelligence into Uniti Fiber's marketing decisions," maintains Lisa Whitson, Marketing Manager, Uniti Fiber. "Having this level of market data allows us to determine where to most effectively spend our marketing dollars. We are now able, with a click of the button, to use Connected2Fiber's insights to make informed decisions from the top-down, from our executives to our feet on the street."

About Connected2Fiber

Connected2Fiber is the go-to-market platform for network buyers and sellers powered by location intelligence. The Connected World platform details and displays deep, trusted location-based insight and empowers users to leverage that insight to automate go-to-market processes around deal participation, account targeting, and product pricing. Visit Connected2Fiber on the web at www.connected2fiber.com or follow us on Twitter @connected2fiber.

About Uniti Fiber

Uniti Fiber is a leading provider of infrastructure solutions, including cell site backhaul and small cell for wireless operators, and Ethernet, wavelengths, and dark fiber for telecom carriers and enterprises. With over 37,000 route miles of fiber, Uniti Fiber offers an unparalleled level of reliability and service. www.unitifiber.com

