Connected2Fiber Ranks No. 1517 on the 2021 Inc. 5000

"The problems we're solving for in the connectivity space and the way in which we're solving them has led to phenomenal growth for our organization," states Ben Edmond, Founder and CEO at Connected2Fiber. "To be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list is an amazing feeling and, as I've said before, a direct result of the quality of our technology and the people that operate this business each day."

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

Connected2Fiber's SaaS-based platform, Connected World, enables network operators and managed service providers to buy and sell network connectivity more efficiently and effectively. With hundreds of customers and thousands of active users, The Connected World is built on a data layer that includes more than 1 billion locations profiled around the world, over 5800 network service providers tracked at a location level, and greater than 16 million tenants mapped to physical buildings.

Complementing its place on the 2021 Inc. 5000, in May, Connected2Fiber was named to Inc. magazine's annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2021, among receiving numerous industry and solution awards over the last few years. The two prestigious Inc. awards cap what has been an outstanding growth period for Connected2Fiber over the past 12 months, including:





Securing $12 million in Series B financing

in Series B financing Serving the top 10 fiber infrastructure providers and MSOs in the United States

Serving 4 out of the top 5 LECs and network-oriented managed service providers in the United States

108% jump in platform users over the past year

390% year-over-year increase in locations managed by customers

213% year-over-year increase in unique entity locations tracked globally

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.

About Connected2Fiber

Connected2Fiber is The Industry Cloud for Connectivity. The Connected World platform details and displays deep, trusted location-based insight and empowers users to leverage that insight to automate network buying and selling processes. Visit Connected2Fiber on the web at www.connected2fiber.com or follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/connected2fiber/.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Vision Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

