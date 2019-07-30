Connected2Fiber Secures $5.3 Million to Accelerate the Growth of the Industry Cloud for Connectivity

BOSTON, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Connected2Fiber, the Industry Cloud for Connectivity, announced today that it has closed a $5.3 million round of funding from Ascent Venture Partners, Osage Venture Partners, Nauta Capital, and NXT Ventures. The company plans to use its latest round of funding to accelerate growth through further investment in product development and go-to-market activities.

Connected2Fiber's core platform, The Connected World, provides trusted, location-based insight and applications to network sellers and buyers. The SaaS platform automates many of the manual sales and marketing processes, from plan to price, found within network operators and managed service providers and does so with trusted location insight serving as the foundation. Connected2Fiber's customer base of network sellers and buyers currently manage over 225 million locations within The Connected World globally.

"There's tremendous opportunity in the market for Connected2Fiber to serve as the system of intelligence regarding location and network serviceability, and to enable our clients with a powerful set of applications and APIs to power participation, targeting and pricing use cases," said Ben Edmond, Founder & CEO of Connected2Fiber. "Our investors share this viewpoint, and we'll be putting this capital to work in order to further improve our product and customer experience."

"Connected2Fiber has demonstrated its ability to add enormous value in the connectivity market to a broad range of clients, from Tier 1 networks to infrastructure operators," stated Matt Fates, General Partner at Ascent Venture Partners. "Its location-based data and applications have become the system of record for clients. This latest investment will help accelerate the impressive growth that Connected2Fiber has already demonstrated."

Customers large and small have experienced significant revenue growth using The Connected World platform and have utilized its functionality for a variety of use cases.

"In my experience, there has been a gap in the connectivity space for quite some time around location intelligence," according to Marc Dyman, Chief Revenue Officer of FiberLight. "Whether selling or buying connectivity, market players have often had to rely on manual and inefficient methods of understanding which networks are connected at which locations and what tenants occupied those locations. Connected2Fiber has solved this problem for FiberLight with location-specific insights and applications, making sales enablement, market analysis, and sharing fiber routes within a trusted ecosystem much more seamless."

About Connected2Fiber

Connected2Fiber is the Industry Cloud for Connectivity, providing authoritative, location-based insight & applications to network sellers and buyers. The Connected World platform details and displays deep, trusted location-based insight and empowers users to leverage that insight to automate go-to-market processes around deal participation, account targeting, and product pricing. Visit Connected2Fiber on the web at www.connected2fiber.com or follow us on Twitter @connected2fiber.

