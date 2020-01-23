Connected2Fiber Wins PTC Award For "Outstanding Network Intelligence and Management Company"

BOSTON, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Connected2Fiber, the go-to-market platform for network buyers and sellers, announced today that it has received the prestigious Pacific Telecommunications Council (PTC) Award for "Outstanding Network Intelligence and Management Company" this week at the annual PTC Awards in Honolulu, Hawaii. The award is one in a category that highlights network-centric products, services, and innovations.

"We're humbled and honored to receive the Outstanding Network Intelligence and Management Company award from PTC," states Ben Edmond, CEO and Founder of Connected2Fiber. "We view it as a testament to the impact that our platform is having on the industry and further validation of the transformative power of gaining a location-specific view of networks and tenants. Most importantly, we are thrilled to hear our customers echo the significant impact that the technology has had on their businesses."

This is the first year that Connected2Fiber has been submitted for a PTC Award and was shortlisted among 29 viable candidates for a category selection prior to winning the Outstanding Network Intelligence and Management Company award. For more information on the awards and selection process, visit https://www.ptc.org/ptc20/awards/#categories

About Connected2Fiber

Connected2Fiber is the go-to-market platform for network buyers and sellers powered by location intelligence. The Connected World platform details and displays deep, trusted location-based insight and empowers users to leverage that insight to automate go-to-market processes around deal participation, account targeting, and product pricing. Visit Connected2Fiber on the web at www.connected2fiber.com or follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/connected2fiber.

