ConnectedLife and Ocean Protocol Partner to combat Parkinson's Disease

By combining Internet of Things (IoT) and deep learning technology, ConnectedLife continuously collects motion data to objectively monitor motor symptoms of Parkinson's Disease patients. Through clinical trials with the National Neuroscience Institute in Singapore and other research partners in Germany and Turkey, ConnectedLife gathers tens of thousands of minutes free-living motion data from Parkinson's Disease patients. The raw data is then processed continuously over time to develop a predictive model to objectively detect Parkinson's Disease motor symptoms. Ocean Protocol provides the technology for the patient-generated data to be shared in a privacy-preserving and secure manner.

More than 10 million people worldwide are living with Parkinson's Disease.[1] So far, there is no cure for Parkinson's Disease, and current therapies are limited to addressing symptoms -- most notably the loss of spontaneous movement. After 50 years levodopa is still considered the best treatment. Unfortunately, long-term treatment often leads to fluctuations in patients' symptoms.

With the advent of IoT technology, vast amounts of patient data can be collected and used to advance research and disease management. To scale this, there is a need to allow the sharing of health data. However, this is challenging due to a lack of trust, privacy and security concerns.

ConnectedLife's high-resolution motion and biomedical data provides objective symptom measures and is shared via Ocean Protocol with healthcare professionals to help prescribe personalised treatments, so patients can be maintained in the optimal therapeutic range to prevent unwanted side effects and symptom fluctuations, significantly improving their quality of life. In addition, machine learning is used to facilitate the development of technology for early diagnosis.

"We are enthusiastic about solving significant challenges in healthcare using AI. But, health data is locked up and not being shared due to concerns around control, privacy and security. Removing these roadblocks can help billions of chronic disease patients through AI-enabled prevention, early diagnosis, personalised treatment that ultimately improve patient outcomes and quality of life," says Dr. Franz MJ Pfister, Chief Medical Officer, ConnectedLife.

"Ocean will ultimately allow algorithms and models to travel to the data, get trained and then leave without exposing the data. This helps to unlock way more data without compromising privacy," says Trent McConaghy, Co-Founder, Ocean Protocol. "With way more data, the accuracy of AI models can be significantly improved to solve real-world problems like decreasing the prevalence of chronic diseases through early diagnosis. It's a pleasure to work with ConnectedLife to make this a reality."

About ConnectedLife

ConnectedLife (Health) is a healthcare AI company headquartered in Singapore with a Research and Development Team based in the heart of Munich, Germany. ConnectedLife uses medical-grade IoT sensors and cutting-edge deep learning technology to facilitate early diagnosis and monitoring of chronic diseases such as Parkinson's, Chronic Heart Failure, or Orthopedic Conditions.

About Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol is a decentralized data exchange protocol to unlock data for AI. Through blockchain technology, Ocean Protocol connects data providers and consumers, allowing data to be shared while guaranteeing traceability, transparency, and trust for all stakeholders involved. It allows data owners to give value to and have control over their data assets without being locked-in to any single marketplace. By bringing together decentralized blockchain technology, a data sharing framework, and an ecosystem for data and related services, Ocean Protocol is committed to kick-starting a new Data Economy that touches every single person, company and device, giving power back to data owners, enabling people to reap value from data to better our world.

