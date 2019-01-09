ConnectedTravel® Partners With Honda To Debut Next Generation Mobile Infotainment And Rewards System For Honda Vehicles, Drivers And Passengers - Honda Dream Drive

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ConnectedTravel®, a connected vehicle platform and application services company, today announced the launch of its mobile infotainment, commerce, and rewards platform and the debut of the automotive industry's first consumer application system to gamify the driving and riding experience. The ConnectedTravel® platform and prototype Honda Dream Drive will be available for demonstrations at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), January 8-11 in the all-new 2019 Honda Passport, at booth #7900 in the North Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

A pioneer in the space, ConnectedTravel® collaborated with Honda to develop Honda Dream Drive to offer both drivers and passengers a complete end-to-end solution with a broad range of convenient services and engaging entertainment options, while minimizing the potential for driver distraction.

"We are excited to be the first to launch such a cutting edge mobile in-vehicle infotainment system with the help of our partner ConnectedTravel®," said John Moon, Managing Director, Strategic Partnerships, Honda Innovations. "Each industry leader partnering with us on the debut of Honda Dream Drive has been carefully selected to ensure the highest in-vehicle value to our customers."

The driver experience offers a proprietary voice controlled user interface into a range of search, reservation, ordering and purchasing services integrated with Honda's in-vehicle payment technology. Drivers are able to safely find and pay for goods and services such as fuel, food, coffee, movie tickets and parking.

For passengers, Honda Dream Drive offers a fully immersive entertainment, education, information, and retail platform. Passengers can choose from a variety of experiences built for the vehicle and curated for their trip. Honda Dream Drive experiences include a selection of mixed reality games that are integrated with vehicle telematics and interact with original comics, travel applications tuned to explore destinations along the route, all while engaging in the rewards experience directly from the passenger's mobile device.

An industry first, the system has also been developed to reward both drivers and passengers for using Honda Dream Drive with points and rewards earned by engaging in a variety of in-vehicle activities. These points can then be redeemed for goods and services at over 50 brick and mortar as well as online retailers. Passengers and drivers are rewarded with points for everyday driving, listening, watching, learning, and transacting with retailers including Amazon, Walmart, Target, Whole Foods, Macys, AMC Theatres, Bed Bath & Beyond, Burger King, Dominos, iHop, Petco, Regal Cinemas, Staples, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, TGI Fridays and other major brands.

"In this on-the-go age, we recognize that both convenience and safety are important to drivers and passengers," said Diane Le, Director of Digital at The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf. "We are excited to partner with ConnectedTravel to offer Order Ahead from the convenience of their car and allow them to earn rewards for engagement and loyalty."

Connected Travel's proprietary AI and Machine Learning technology supports highly personalized infotainment and commerce services for each driver and passenger's unique daily driving routines, providing highly curated, contextual connected vehicle experiences. The technology also learns and understands driving behaviors helping to incentivize and reward safer, more mindful driving.

"USAA looks forward to assisting ConnectedTravel to develop a safety coaching application for the Honda Dream Drive program," said Randy Termeer, Senior Vice President at USAA Auto Insurance. "Our long history promoting driver safety and developing safe driving programs will enhance the in-vehicle experience. USAA cares deeply about roadway safety and believes that collaborations of this type can greatly increase safe driving behaviors."

Honda Dream Drive was initially shown as a concept at CES 2017 as the first commercial integration of Virtual Reality and vehicle telematics in collaboration with DreamWorks Animation. Since then, the ConnectedTravel® technology and platform has evolved to meet consumer demands for fully integrated in-vehicle mobile devices to offer a broader range of rewarding services and engaging entertainment experiences in and out of the vehicle.

"ConnectedTravel® has assembled an experienced and innovative team of developers from industry-leading companies including Microsoft, Nokia, GoPro, and DreamWorks Animation, to bring mobile, gaming, and ecommerce technology to connected vehicles," said Bryan Biniak, CEO of ConnectedTravel®. "After several years of development, we are proud to debut a next generation connected vehicle infotainment, commerce and rewards platform in partnership with Honda."

For more information, please visit www.connectedtravel.com

About Connected Travel

Founded in 2016, ConnectedTravel® has developed a comprehensive cloud-based platform services that utilize Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), data fusion, behavior science and gamification technology to capture, understand, and drive consumers day-to-day mobile activities. ConnectedTravel® has developed, owns and operates a driver and passenger location-based application services platform and business that serves the automotive ecosystem on a SaaS basis. The platform provides data driven infotainment applications and APIs, realtime behavioral management and analytics tools, as well as geotargeted advertising and attribution services. For more information, visit www.connectedtravel.com.

About Honda Innovations

Honda Innovations drives transformative collaboration within all areas of Honda. As part of Honda Innovations, Honda Xcelerator and Honda Developer Studio, two open innovation programs, serve as catalysts to discover and experiment with new technologies and business concepts. Honda Innovations partners with innovators of all shapes and sizes from startups to global brands and design and development communities to create cutting edge products and services. Honda Innovations is based in Silicon Valley and operates globally. To learn more, visit HondaInnovations.com.

General Merchant Disclaimer

The merchants represented are not sponsors of the rewards or otherwise affiliated with this company. The logos and other identifying marks attached are trademarks of and owned by each represented company and/or its affiliates. Please visit each company's website for additional terms and conditions.

