ConnectEO Network Launches Out of Beta to Enable Exclusive Collaboration Opportunities for Entrepreneurs

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ConnectEO Network , a vetted digital community that connects entrepreneurs to opportunities, today announced its official launch out of beta. Leveraging unique algorithms, ConnectEO Network curates matches between entrepreneurs specifically tailored to each user's business needs in an effort to support their business and increase longevity. The platform creates sustainable businesses by providing a space for entrepreneurs to collaborate with like-minded creators to expand their businesses, obtain business resources and build meaningful, revenue-generating relationships. The company aims to create and maintain a community which will promote shared business growth, longevity and increase access to opportunity.

"After years of exploration, conversations, and research, I decided to create ConnectEO Network as a tool to democratize access to business resources in an effort to create ownership and close the wealth gap," said Erin Person, Founder of ConnectEO Network. "Through strategic collaboration and community, we're working to enable 1 million entrepreneurs of color to build sustained businesses by 2023. We're incredibly proud to create connections and provide critical resources for entrepreneurs to succeed and collectively shape the future, especially in today's business climate."

An entrepreneur's network plays a direct role in the success of their startup and robust connections are not always accessible as they are often based on socioeconomic class, race, gender, and education. ConnectEO Network was launched to remove these barriers and create connections that would not otherwise exist. By allowing users to make revenue-building connections based on business similarities and needs, entrepreneurs of all stages have the opportunity to scale alongside fellow like-minded entrepreneurs to build more sustained businesses. In addition to providing a space for entrepreneurs to access new opportunities, ConnectEO Network also offers exclusive content, business training and education, along with community networking events and workshops.

"ConnectEO has been a pivotal and resourceful tool to increase my business reach. The user-friendly platform allows me to easily connect with goal-oriented individuals to provide and attain professional business services. I've made great connections including a professional, finance expert that I am excited to be working with in 2021," said Vineetha Kommaredi, Founder of Viktor Kilo. "I'm excited to utilize ConnectEO as a professional tool that streamlines the networking and business leads processes."

ConnectEO Network serves entrepreneurs in various stages of their business who have a desire to learn from and help each other to reach business success. Users have the option to choose between various tiers of access to the site which includes different features catered to their business needs at any given moment. The ConnectEO Network community is full of collaborative entrepreneurs who are dedicated to making a bigger and better impact together.

For more information on ConnectEO, or to join the network please visit, www.connecteonetwork.com .

About ConnectEO Network

ConnectEO Network is a digital platform that helps entrepreneurs of all backgrounds collaborate to build strategic partnerships, promote their services, and locate essential resources to collectively grow their businesses. ConnectEO is the only entrepreneur-focused application whose algorithm uniquely matches entrepreneurs with each other based on their specific business needs, in an effort to provide a sense of community. The company is on a mission to help close the racial wealth gap by enabling one million entrepreneurs of color to build sustained businesses by 2023.

