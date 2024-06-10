CONNECTICUT APARTMENT ASSOCIATION LEADERS PRAISE MEMBERS FOR MOBILIZING IN THE 2024 LEGISLATIVE SESSION, LOOK AHEAD TO UNFINISHED WORK OF BUILDING HOUSING SUPPLY FOR ALL

HARTFORD, Conn., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The leaders of the Connecticut Apartment Association (CTAA) praised the Association's members and allies for mobilizing during the 2024 Connecticut legislative session to bring the voice of housing providers to the State Capitol.

"As an association that represents providers of over 67,000 apartment homes in Connecticut, we work every day to help individuals and families find—and stay in—quality, affordable rental living," said Kelly Kilham, CTAA Immediate Past President and Vice President for Property Management at Trio Properties, LLC.

"Housing was at the top of the agenda at the State Capitol in the last two sessions, and CTAA members rallied to urge their state legislators to boost Connecticut's supply of quality, affordable living that works for every budget," Kilham continued.

"When some advocacy groups called for one-size-fits-all proposals and bumper-sticker solutions such as rent controls, our members and allies made a difference in informing and shaping the debate with persistence, facts and passion."

"Connecticut residents of all ages need stable, sustainable rental homes—and there is nothing stabilizing or sustainable about rent controls or overriding leases," added Lauren Tagliatela, co-chair of the GRC and Chief Community Officer at Canal Crossing at Whitneyville West, an apartment home maintained by her family company, Franklin Communities.

"Our members made it clear: Connecticut needs to stabilize and grow the supply of quality rental homes for every budget, and those proposals would have undercut—not stabilize—the supply of available rental housing."

"Connecticut's apartment homes drive $1.6 billion into Connecticut's economy, sustain thousands of jobs and generate over $528 million in local property taxes each year," said Kilham. "Destabilizing apartment homes at a time when we should be building more of them will erode municipal tax rolls."

The two CTAA leaders expressed optimism that their members were helping shift the debate to pro-growth ideas that would speed the approval of new and refurbished apartment homes.

"We sensed a pivot at the Capitol," Kilham said. "Many legislators agreed that you can't write good law from a slogan, and leaders from both parties invited us to continue our conversations on how to reach common ground. We intend to keep a command focus through the upcoming legislative elections and the run-up to the 2025 legislative session."

