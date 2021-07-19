Connecticut Approves EcoMight WeedKiller

MIAMI, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Connecticut has joined other U.S. communities prioritizing the reduction of environmental toxins by approving the use of EcoMight-Pro, an organic herbicide that works systemically by killing weeds to the roots.

EcoMight-Pro is now available in Connecticut. Used by cities, schools, parks, public works, golf courses and top landscaping companies. "It's hard to tell someone not to use glyphosate but then not offer them a workable solution. Now we have an effective, affordable solution, so there's no reason they shouldn't be using it." KD, Sierra View CC.

Both government entities and private businesses are continuing to seek a viable alternative to conventional weedkillers. "We heard the news about the potential dangers of glyphosate in the media, and our district chose to take a proactive approach," explained Robert Brown, Director of Maintenance & Operations for the Brentwood Union School District. During the last 18 months, the district has been using EcoMight at all 11 of its campuses and has been extremely pleased with the results."

EcoMight-Pro is a naturally organic herbicide that has already been tested and embraced by dozens of municipalities and businesses around the country during the last three years. Connecticut municipalities and businesses will now be able to share in its safe and effective benefits.

A Commitment to the Environment

Governor Ted Lamont leads Connecticut's Department of Environmental and Energy Protection efforts. As early as his campaign days, Lamont promised to "protect our farmers and landowners by reviewing commercially available herbicides and pesticides used in the state and determining which ones are significantly harmful, and enacting changes if necessary."

The approval of EcoMight-Pro helps Lamont fulfill his campaign promise. According to the U.S. EPA, it is designated as minimum risk exempt 25(b), which means when used as directed, it "poses little to no harm to human health or the environment."

Effectiveness is Key to Widespread Adoption

Although many municipalities and businesses appreciate the necessity of finding safer herbicides, the effectiveness of the product is just as important.

Shannon Easter, Director of Golf Maintenance and Sustainability at The Broken Sound Club in Boca Raton, Florida, switched to EcoMight soon after its introduction three years ago and uses it exclusively at this world-class golf course. It has played a key role in Easter earning the top environmental award for golf superintendents four years in a row.

"After months of arduous testing, my only word is 'remarkable'," Easter said. "Although EcoMight is post-emergent, it is truly systemic and translocates into the roots better. It keeps areas clear for significantly longer compared to glyphosate. The membership is super happy."

Gachina Landscape Management , which manages some of the most prestigious Silicon Valley corporate campuses, has successfully used EcoMight to battle both common and invasive weeds. According to Jackie Ishimaru-Gachina, President and CEO of Gachina, the company was struggling to manage a tough-to-kill weed called Stinkwort.

"It's invasive and it's everywhere," she explained. "Several pesticide companies told us they didn't have an organic product that could kill it." When Gachina tested EcoMight on Stinkwort, it effectively killed this invasive weed to the roots. She added, "I was impressed with the results."

About EcoMIGHT

EcoMight is a leading provider of naturally organic weed control products. To find out more: www.ecomight.com .

Contact:

Pam Malinoski

7866674100

[email protected]

SOURCE EcoMight