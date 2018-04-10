WHEN: Sunday, April 15, at 2 p.m.

WHERE: St. Mary's Church, 5 Hillhouse Ave. New Haven

WHO: Hartford Archbishop Leonard P. Blair will be the main celebrant at the Mass. Those who will speak at the Mass or at a Q&A and reception that follows include:

Chaldean Catholic Bishop of Canada Bawai Soro

Andrew Walther , vice president for communications and strategic planning, the Knights of Columbus

, vice president for communications and strategic planning, the Knights of Columbus Stephen Rasche – counsel to the Chaldean Catholic Archdiocese in Erbil, Iraq

BACKGROUND: An archdiocese-wide effort has been underway in recent months to educate and generate solidarity with Christians and other religious minorities in the Middle East. All nine high schools in the Archdiocese have made efforts to familiarize students with the genocide and have each adopted a "Sister Town" in the region to keep in their prayers. The schools have held assemblies on the persecution and the efforts of Middle East Christians to remain in and rebuild in places where Christians have lived since the time of the Apostles.

The Knights of Columbus has provided each school with "solidarity crosses" made in the Middle East that students have sold for $10 donations. All proceeds from the sale of the olive wood crosses will be presented at the Mass and sent to the "Sister Towns" to help in rebuilding efforts.

MORE INFORMATION: Christiansatrisk.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/connecticut-catholics-raise-awareness-of-plight-of-middle-east-christians-300627278.html

SOURCE Knights of Columbus

Related Links

https://www.christiansatrisk.org/

