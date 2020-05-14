Connecticut Company goTasker Conducting a Virtual Conference and Seminar Titled "Tools for Construction Today"

FAIRFIELD, Conn., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- goTasker, a Connecticut company serving the construction industry and related trades in the state, announced today that it is conducting a virtual conference and seminar titled "Tools for Construction Today."

The free event will take place on May 19, 2020 in a live-streamed webinar format. goTasker representatives will be interviewing industry leaders from around the state on how they have been dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting business slowdown and how they are preparing to come back even stronger.

Panel participants will include prominent professionals from real estate, architecture, home-building, contracting, interior design, suppliers and other home services providers. These experts will share what steps they have been taking to re-shape their business practices as Connecticut prepares to ease restrictions later this month.

goTasker is a Connecticut community and network of industry professionals who interact, transact and communicate via a mobile app which was designed by a team of general contractors. "Built for contractors by contractors," goTasker helps its members better manage and grow their businesses through technology, marketing and access to industry resources. goTasker has been in beta for the last year and began its hard launch today.

Throughout 2020, goTasker has been conducting research among its hundreds of members and users to assess the challenges that COVID-19 represents to their workforces, customers, technology, finances and business partners. goTasker has gained insight to understand how industry professionals are contemplating what the "next new normal" might look like and how they plan to create demand in this unique environment.

Themes from our research include: greater emphasis on liability and safety measures; pressures on the supply chain and logistics; virtual showrooms and house tours; a new focus on housing density; emphasis on home offices and versatile interior spaces; the need for more efficient technology; and being digitally connected to customers, peers and partners. These issues and others will be covered on May 19 in the "Tools for Construction Today" webinar.

The event will begin at 10:30 am with our keynote panelist, Bill Gardiner, Principal of Gardiner & Larson Homes. Based in New Canaan, Bill's firm is one of the state's preeminent contractors and developers. Additional panel members will appear throughout the day, from 11:00 am until 3:30 p.m. The day will conclude with a 4:00 p.m. panel and Q&A session during which virtual attendees will be able to submit questions.

During this challenging period, goTasker's panelists and companies have stepped up efforts to give back to their communities. goTasker is supporting the efforts of 4-CT, the Connecticut COVID-19 Charity Connection. goTasker has made a cash donation to 4-CT and for the next 60 days will donate 20 percent of all subscription revenue generated to 4-CT.

"We are thankful to goTasker for their generous contribution to support our home state. 100% of monies received will go to frontline charities serving those impacted by COVID-19 here in Connecticut," said Ted Yang, Co-Founder and COO of 4-CT.

